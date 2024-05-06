Ukrainian drones attack civilian vehicles as they take people to work

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit civilian vehicles in the Belgorod region of Russia. The drones attacked two buses and one car near the village of Berezovka in the Borisov district of the region.
The vehicles were transporting employees of a pig farm of the Agro-Belogorye group of companies. Seven people were killed and more than thirty were injured.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov later said that 35 people were injured, including two children who suffered superficial injuries. One man with a penetrating wound to the abdominal cavity is in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery.
"Unfortunately, as a result of the explosion, six people died on the scene from their injuries. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” he wrote after the incident.
