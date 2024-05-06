French Foreign Legion suffers first losses in Ukraine

Up to seven French Foreign Legion fighters killed in Ukraine

The French Foreign Legion suffered its first losses in Ukraine after arriving in Chasiv Yar, where the Ukrainian troops found themselves in a very difficult situation.

Photo: defenseimagery.mil by TECH. SGT. H. H. DEFFNER is licensed under U.S. federal government

According to military correspondent Boris Rozhin, Russian fighters clashed with groups of mercenaries in a shooting battle on southern approaches to Chasiv Yar.

"They are not those "Tiktok soldiers” who came to Ukraine for profit and then fled," Rozhin pointed out. "They are trained, highly motivated and ideological fighters. In other words, they are professional military personnel of NATO countries,” he added.

Rozhin admitted that Russian paratroopers came across a group of French Foreign Legion fighters, who may have been previously deployed to Slavyansk.

"Apparently, the unit, which was to be used in the defence of Slavyansk is now involved in the defence of Chasiv Yar, where the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is worsening every day," Boris Rozhin wrote. "If this information is correct, the French Foreign Legion suffered its first losses — up to seven people — in the special military operation zone," the correspondent added.

Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova earlier said that the command of the French Foreign Legion approved the composition of the tactical group to be sent to Ukraine in early March. According to Zakharova, it goes about as many as 1,500 people.