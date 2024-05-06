World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia drops 'earthquake effect' bomb on Ukraine

Russian forces use 'earthquake effect' bomb

Incidents

The power of the impact of the bomb that the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped on an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Monachinovka was compared to an earthquake.

Russian forces use 'earthquake effect' bomb
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

"Everything around shook, as if an earthquake struck. An entire street was destroyed in one blast. This is the first time a weapon of such power was used against us,” Sergei Bolvinov, the chief of the local investigative department said, strana.ua Ukrainian publication said on Telegram.

The Russian forces dropped a high-explosive FAB-1500 bomb with a universal gliding and correction module (UGCM) that turns a free-falling munition into a gliding unit. The "earthquake effect” bomb carries 670 kilograms of explosives.

Earlier in May, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said that the state corporation and the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation would increase the production of UGCM bombs for purposes of the special military operation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

FAB-1500 in action
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia to conduct tactical nuclear exercises to curb aggressive Western rhetoric

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in accordance with the order given by President Vladimir Putin, is preparing to conduct military exercises for missile formations, aviation and Navy forces

Russia to hold tactical nuclear war games in response to threats from the West
Russian military men kick US soldiers out of Niger Lyuba Lulko Pinto da Costa glory days over Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Former Indian Ambassador to Russia: India needs to build its own defence industry Daria Aslamova
Last materials
Russian forces use 'earthquake effect' bomb
Russia to hold tactical nuclear war games in response to threats from the West
Russian military men kick US soldiers out of Niger
Finnish official believes Kaliningrad should be cut off from Russia
Massive fire starts at German plant that makes air defence systems for Ukraine
Ukrainian troops about to lose their super stronghold to Russia
Russian military take part of US army base in Niger. Pentagon does not mind
Russian Tsar Train 30 km long captured on video in special operation zone
Russia finds good option to respond to USA's decision to seize frozen Russian assets
Emmanuel Macron starts thinking of himself as Little Napoleon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X