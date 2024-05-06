Russia drops 'earthquake effect' bomb on Ukraine

The power of the impact of the bomb that the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped on an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Monachinovka was compared to an earthquake.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

"Everything around shook, as if an earthquake struck. An entire street was destroyed in one blast. This is the first time a weapon of such power was used against us,” Sergei Bolvinov, the chief of the local investigative department said, strana.ua Ukrainian publication said on Telegram.

The Russian forces dropped a high-explosive FAB-1500 bomb with a universal gliding and correction module (UGCM) that turns a free-falling munition into a gliding unit. The "earthquake effect” bomb carries 670 kilograms of explosives.

Earlier in May, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said that the state corporation and the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation would increase the production of UGCM bombs for purposes of the special military operation.