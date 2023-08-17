World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Shtorm

New map of Ukraine will appear only after Kyiv's surrender

3:56
World » Former USSR » Ukraine

NATO officials attempted to disavow their assumption about a possibility for Ukraine to cede part of the territory to Russia in exchange for membership in the alliance. In their most recent statement they said that it was only up to Kyiv to decide when peace could be achieved and how.

New map of Ukraine will appear only after Kyiv's surrender
Photo: Telegram: WWI right now

NATO continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The alliance tried to dissociate itself from the recent statement from NATO chief of staff Stian Jenssen, who publicly admitted a possibility of such a decision.

The voiced idea has caused quite a stir. 

Kyiv showed a very vivid reaction to Jenssen's remarks. Zelensky's aide Mikhail Podolyak found that such a "strange" suggestion would lead the "defeat of democracy."

Russian officials responded by saying that they had no intention to make any agreements with NATO at all. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, found the idea "curious" because all of Ukraine's territories could be regarded as disputed ones. The authorities of Ukraine would then have to cede Kyiv, the capital of Ancient Rus', and move to Lviv, Medvedev said.

NATO should remember that Russia started the special military operation after the alliance ignored Russia's 2021 "ultimatum" to the West to return the bloc to its 1997 borders.

Military expert and retired colonel Viktor Litovkin believes that one should not take up such a proposal. 

"Ukraine will not be either demilitarised or denazified within its residuary borders. Consequently, Russia's security will not be ensured either. As a matter of fact, they suggest surrender rather than territories. It is at least uncomfortable to have such a crazy neighbour as Kyiv. This problem must be solved once and for all," the expert believes.

The Black Sea stands out as a separate issue. It is imperative for Russia to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Historian Igor Pykhalov believes that all countries of the world build their policies on the basis of their own interests, and Russia is no exception. 

The United States snatched off half of Mexico and does not intend to return anything. In such a situation, Russia should occupy the entire territory of Ukraine up to the border of the former Soviet Union.

Tellingly, USSR's post-war western border historically coincides with the western border of Ancient Rus', and Kyiv itself was the centre of ancient Russian statehood.

According to experts, leaving a piece of Ukraine to NATO makes no sense at all as Russia would then have to deal with violence for many decades afterwards.

"As long as Russia has knocked a chip from its shoulder, we must take advantage of the situation and carry on hostilities till final victory. NATO shouldn't get anything of Ukraine," they conclude.

Military political scientist Andrei Koshkin believes that the conflict will end only on Russia's terms. 

“It is unacceptable to assume that someone may decide something for Russia. It was the Western countries — the UK and the USA — that dragged Russia into the conflict with Ukraine, and certainly they should not be given the right to make decisions. They have decided enough, having created a plethora of problems for a century ahead. Russia must take the special operation to the end and win," he concluded.

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News
Ukraine starts redeploying critical military facilities to avoid Russian missiles
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy opens his heart on Ukraine's future
McDonald's restaurants in Kazakhstan reopen as 'I am Daniyar,' 'I am Yulia,' 'I am Aray' etc
Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine
Video shows annihilated German Leopard 2A6 tanks in Ukraine
Russia strikes key facilities of Ukraine's defense industry
Ukraine builds drones under the cover of granaries – Russian Defence Minister
Ukraine's counteroffensive fails due to insufficient military supplies from the West
Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Popular
India unable to overcome problems with payments for Russian oil

Russia and India continue discussing a mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles as the problem of exports-imports imbalance that arose due to payments for Russian oil persists

India confirms problems with payments for Russian oil
Indian Foreign Minister explains why Zelensky not needed at G20 summit
Indian Foreign Minister explains why Zelensky not needed at G20 summit
Head of Russian Biological Defence Forces: Washington prepares for another pandemic
Ukraine will never be part of NATO as NATO will not last
Stage three of Ukraine's counter-offensive will be its last Lyuba Lulko Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight Andrey Mihayloff Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin
US rock band The Killers apologised for inviting Russian fan on stage to play with them
McDonald's in Kazakhstan reopen as 'I am Daniyar,' 'I am Yulia,' 'I am Aray' etc
Former President of France Sarkozy casts doubts on Ukraine's future as EU member
Former President of France Sarkozy casts doubts on Ukraine's future as EU member
Last materials
Stage three of Ukraine's counter-offensive will be its last
Ukraine starts redeploying critical military facilities to avoid Russian missiles
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy opens his heart on Ukraine's future
Indian Foreign Minister explains why Zelensky not needed at G20 summit
McDonald's restaurants in Kazakhstan reopen as 'I am Daniyar,' 'I am Yulia,' 'I am Aray' etc
Ukraine will not be part of NATO as alliance will not last for another decade
Head of Russian Biological Defence Forces: Washington prepares for another pandemic
The Killers start scandal during concert in Georgia as they ask Russian fan up on stage
India confirms problems with payments for Russian oil
Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X