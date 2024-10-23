World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Terrorists attack Tusaş aerospace company in Turkey's capital

Incidents

A terrorist attack took place at Tusaş aerospace company in Turkey's capital city of Ankara. Several people were killed; the information is неуе to be specified, the Turkish Interior Minister said.

One could hear the sounds of gunfire and explosion at the entrance to the facility, employees were sent to shelters, A Haber said.

The incident took place in the capital of Turkey at the facility of the aerospace corporation that manufactures military aircraft, Turkish Anka drones and space equipment. The company also upgrades F-16 fighters.

The attackers tried to enter the facility, but were met with resistance from security guards. A shootout erupted, an explosion occurred afterwards. The attackers may have broken into the office premises.

One of the terrorists is a woman. All of them are believed to be members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The attackers took several people hostage.

Details

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. is the center of technology in design, development, manufacturing, integration of aerospace systems, modernization and after sales support in Turkey. TAI's experience includes the licensed production of General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, CASA/IPTN CN-235 light transport/maritime patrol/surveillance aircraft, SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 trainers, Cougar AS-532 search and rescue (SAR), combat search and rescue (CSAR) and utility helicopters as well as the design and development of Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), target drones and agricultural aircraft. TAI's core business also includes modernization, modification and systems integration programs and after sales support of both fixed and rotary wing military and commercial aircraft that are in the inventory of Turkey and its allies.

