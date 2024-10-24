World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender in Kursk region

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have laid down their arms in the Kursk region of Russia in a week, Mash Telegram channel said.

Photo: Минобороны Украины by Андрей Агеев, CC BY-SA 2.0

About 400 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered over the past seven days. Last night alone, the Russian troops captured ten fighters at a time. This happened near the village of Novoivanovka, when Ukrainian units attempted to counterattack. Most of those who surrendered were forcibly mobilized.

The Russian troops also managed to enter the village of Kruglenkoye, the liberation of which will cut the Ukrainian group into two parts.

Ukraine invaded the Kursk region of Russia on August 6. The fighting in the border area has continued ever since. According to General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Akhmat unit of special forces, the Russian army has liberated half of the region's territory previously occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

