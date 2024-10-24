BRICS Summit demonstrates genuine decolonization that many still dream of

BRICS Summit brings Russia recognition as established world leader

The BRICS summit in Kazan has formalized Russia's leadership in real decolonization and creation of developed economies based on its own strength. First steps have been named and are clear to everyone.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Управление по печати и информации Президента, CC BY 4.0

Russia accepted as a new leader in the world

The fact that 32 heads of state and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres gathered in Kazan, Russia, during the times of the special military operation has demonstrated the decline of US influence in the world and the emergence of Russia as its leader.

A country with 3.5 percent of global GDP in purchasing power parity was able to withstand harsh sanctions and three years of war with NATO at the hands of Ukrainians. The West that dominates the world economy with 40 percent is clearly losing the game to Russia on all fronts. It is about the ability, desire and readiness to defend one's national interests on the battlefield and mobilize one's economy. This is valued and respected in the world, and no one saw this in the Western camp.

That is why Vladimir Putin was able to create a coordination center from like-minded nations around BRICS. Both the US and Europe see those nations only as competitors or vassals, sources of raw materials and a market for their products. Russia has shown that it has no borders, but only horizons and genetic skills to win.

Ultimately, all normal politicians in the world want people in their countries to live better.

Putin proposes clear and promising economic solutions

Speaking at the summit, the Russian President proposed starting with the development of two transport corridors: the North-South land corridor and the Northern Sea Route. Putin invited "all interested countries" to cooperate. The undoubted success of these projects will cause the West to lose its monopoly on global logistics — the foundation of its military power.

These West-free logistics routes will be fast, well-equipped, safe and free of sanctions. The BRICS countries and partners will receive income and invest it in their people, not in the population of the West.

The second idea that is clear to everyone is about the creation of trading platforms for most important resources, for example, grain. It goes about sovereign pricing: it will be up to BRICS countries to determine the price at which they want to sell and buy those resources. We started with grain, because Russia is its largest producer and exporter (35 percent), and the countries of the Global South are the largest grain consumers. Russian grain trade will be built from north to south.

What Russia will gain from BRICS initiatives

The atmosphere at the BRICS summit was impressively welcoming, because people like alliances based on respect and equality. We are witnessing a genuine decolonization, which many countries, almost all of them, still dream of.

It just so happens that first-class US allies in the G7 suddenly turn out to be the ones that suffered from US sanctions most. The EU, Canada, Australia, Japan will fall out of the beneficiaries of the Western order and become ordinary outsiders because they will lose cheap resources in BRICS countries.

Russia has won a lot at the summit in terms of support for the special military operation, albeit not spoken about yet. There were calls for peace, but with the consolidation of the Global South around Russia, not Ukraine.

Therefore, there is no chance of support for the "Zelensky peace plan" within this influential part of the world. BRICS allies and partners will let Russia complete the military operation as planned to achieved the necessary results. Everyone understands that this will make the world more just, safe and rich.

Details

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Originally identified to highlight investment opportunities, the grouping evolved into a geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies since 2009. Bilateral relations among BRICS are conducted mainly based on non-interference, equality and mutual benefit. The founding countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China held the first leaders summit in Russia in 2009 under the name BRIC. Following a renaming of the organization, South Africa attended its first summit as a member in 2011 after joining the group in 2010. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates attended their first summit as member states at the 2024 summit in Russia. Saudi Arabia is yet to officially join, but participates in the organization's activities as an invited nation.



Kazan is the largest city and capital of Tatarstan, Russia. The city lies at the confluence of the Volga and the Kazanka Rivers, covering an area of 425.3 square kilometres (164.2 square miles), with a population of over 1.3 million residents, and up to nearly 2 million residents in the greater metropolitan area. Kazan is the fifth-largest city in Russia, being the most populous city on the Volga, as well as within the Volga Federal District.

