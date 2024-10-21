World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian drone attack and damage Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturer

Russia's largest microelectronics maker damaged in Ukraine drone attacks
Incidents

Russia's chip manufacturer Kremniy El Group is dealing with the aftermath of explosions and fires that started at the enterprise as a result of drone attacks conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The production of electronic equipment has been suspended. On October 20, it was reported that a drone hit a non-residential building.

Russia's largest microelectronics maker damaged in Ukraine drone attacks
Photo: Foundation for Defense of Democracies is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International

Power supply and production chains at the Kremniy El Group in the Bryansk region of Russia were interrupted due to a night drone attack, the company management said. Kremniy El is one of Russia's largest enterprises in the field of microelectronics.

"As a result of the night terrorist attack on production and administrative buildings of the plant, the power supply was disrupted and damage was caused to special power supply facilities. Technological production chains were interrupted. The team of the company has united as never before — everyone, to the best of their ability, works to eliminate consequences of explosions and fires,” the company said.

JSC Silicon El Group is one of the largest microelectronics enterprises in Russia. It supplies products to 815 companies. In particular, the plant produces modern chips, power modules and diodes. The company employs more than 1,700 people. According to the results of 2021, the revenue of JSC Silicon El Group amounted to 3.9 billion rubles.

On the night of October 21, four Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Bryansk region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported a massive drone attack the day before. According to the ministry, 110 Ukrainian drones were intercepted on the night of October 20. Six of them were shot down over the Bryansk region.

Ukraine regularly conducts artillery and drone attacks against Russia's Bryansk region. The counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the region since August 10.

Details

Bryansk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west. Natural resources include deposits of peat, sand, clay, chalk, marl, and other building materials, as well as phosphorite. About a quarter of the total area of the oblast is covered by forests, mainly coniferous, mixed, and deciduous, as well as forest-steppe.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
France tests new loitering munition to transfer it to Ukraine
World
France tests new loitering munition to transfer it to Ukraine
Russian cargo ship capsizes off Sakhalin Island
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian cargo ship capsizes off Sakhalin Island Видео 
Popular
Putin determined to crush the US global financial dominance

China also actively lobbies the idea of ​​an alternative system. The BRICS Bridge could provide countries in the Global South with cheaper and faster transactions and attract emerging economies.

Putin has a curious global plan to crush the US dollar
Moscow: Donald Trump does not observe information hygiene
Moscow: Donald Trump should stick to information hygiene in his statements
Can Ukraine build a nuclear bomb in a few weeks? Andrey Mihayloff France and Germany cut aid to Ukraine due to budget problems Lyuba Lulko Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov
Last materials
Russia's largest microelectronics maker damaged in Ukraine drone attacks
Putin has a curious global plan to crush the US dollar
Moscow: Donald Trump does not observe information hygiene
Russia-Ukraine latest body swap: 501 for 89
Putin: Ukraine will never have nuclear weapons
Can Ukraine build a nuclear bomb in a few weeks?
Zelensky names only one of three possible scenarios for conflict to go on after US election
Russian cargo ship capsizes off Sakhalin Island
France and Germany cut aid to Ukraine due to budget problems
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.