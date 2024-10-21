Ukrainian drone attack and damage Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturer

Russia's largest microelectronics maker damaged in Ukraine drone attacks

Russia's chip manufacturer Kremniy El Group is dealing with the aftermath of explosions and fires that started at the enterprise as a result of drone attacks conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The production of electronic equipment has been suspended. On October 20, it was reported that a drone hit a non-residential building.

Photo: Foundation for Defense of Democracies is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International

Power supply and production chains at the Kremniy El Group in the Bryansk region of Russia were interrupted due to a night drone attack, the company management said. Kremniy El is one of Russia's largest enterprises in the field of microelectronics.

"As a result of the night terrorist attack on production and administrative buildings of the plant, the power supply was disrupted and damage was caused to special power supply facilities. Technological production chains were interrupted. The team of the company has united as never before — everyone, to the best of their ability, works to eliminate consequences of explosions and fires,” the company said.

JSC Silicon El Group is one of the largest microelectronics enterprises in Russia. It supplies products to 815 companies. In particular, the plant produces modern chips, power modules and diodes. The company employs more than 1,700 people. According to the results of 2021, the revenue of JSC Silicon El Group amounted to 3.9 billion rubles.

On the night of October 21, four Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Bryansk region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported a massive drone attack the day before. According to the ministry, 110 Ukrainian drones were intercepted on the night of October 20. Six of them were shot down over the Bryansk region.

Ukraine regularly conducts artillery and drone attacks against Russia's Bryansk region. The counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the region since August 10.

Details

Bryansk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west. Natural resources include deposits of peat, sand, clay, chalk, marl, and other building materials, as well as phosphorite. About a quarter of the total area of the oblast is covered by forests, mainly coniferous, mixed, and deciduous, as well as forest-steppe.

