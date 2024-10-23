World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow confirms NATO country may well join BRICS

Turkey, being a member of the North Atlantic alliance, may join the BRICS association, Kremlin's official representative Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the NTV channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kafkasmurat, CC BY-SA 4.0

"From the point of view of BRICS and the main approaches of the organisation, there are no objections here," he said.

According to Mr. Peskov, cooperation within BRICS is attractive to many as no one has to deal with "either-or" ultimatums within the organisation. This is the type of conditions that one has to face within NATO and the European Union, he added.

Earlier, official representative of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party Omer Celik confirmed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would attend the BRICS summit. President Erdogan will attend the summit on October 23.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Originally identified to highlight investment opportunities, the grouping evolved into a geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies since 2009. Bilateral relations among BRICS are conducted mainly based on non-interference, equality and mutual benefit. The founding countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China held the first leaders summit in Russia in 2009 under the name BRIC. Following a renaming of the organization, South Africa attended its first summit as a member in 2011 after joining the group in 2010. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates attended their first summit as member states at the 2024 summit in Russia. Saudi Arabia is yet to officially join, but participates in the organization's activities as an invited nation.

