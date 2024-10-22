Russian soldiers show video of US Abrams tank they destroyed in Kursk

Ukraine sends US Abrams tanks to Russia's Kursk only to be destroyed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine sent American Abrams tanks to the Kursk region of Russia. According to Russian war correspondents, one of those tanks was used to destroy houses in the village of Novoivanovka.

Photo: marines.mil by Дэмиен Гутьеррес, PDM

The American tank appeared under the cover of a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV). It was probably used by fighters of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, which has the above-mentioned vehicles at its disposal. Part of the brigade was transferred from Pokrovsk to the Kursk direction.

Footage of the destroyed Western equipment appeared online. Russian fighters obliterated one of the tanks two kilometers from the border.

"The famous equipment that supposedly does not burn," the author of the video said showing a close-up of the destroyed armoured vehicle. The video was made in the village of Veseloye, he also said.

War correspondent Alexander Kots also commented on the transfer of American tanks to the border area. He called this a good sign, because such a decision speaks of the deplorable state of Ukrainian reserves as the AFU have to send "most precious equipment into an adventure with unclear prospects.”