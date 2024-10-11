World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Plotnikov

Russia presents new Berdysh UAV to start new chapter in unmanned aviation

Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation
Uraldrone Plant presented the new Berdysh quadcopter for supporting assault troops.

Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation
Photo: Foundation for Defense of Democracies is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International

The new drone is designed to support assault troops, capable of using a grenade launcher and a flamethrower, Vladimir Tkachuk, Uraldrone Plant CEO said.

The Berdysh is the latest development of Russian engineers. This is a heavy combat drone designed to support assault troops. This vehicle is a combination of impressive carrying capacity and high maneuverability, which makes it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.

The quadcopter adjusts artillery fire, performs logistics and reconnaissance tasks. It can also mine territory, attack targets with Kryuk grenade launcher or Shmel flamethrower. The Berdysh was developed on the principle of maximum efficiency at minimum cost, like the previous FPV Upyr drone.

Main characteristics

  • Modularity: the Berdysh drone has a high degree of modularity, which makes it quickly adaptable to various combat missions.
  • Multitasking: the unmanned vehicle is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including:
  • Attacking the enemy with flamethrower and grenade launcher,
  • Mining territories,
  • Transporting goods,
  • Conducting reconnaissance missions.

Armament

Berdysh is equipped with a variety of weapons:

  • Rocket infantry flamethrower Shmel or RPG-30 Kryuk,
  • Anti-tank and anti-personnel mines,
  • Powerful land mines.

High payload capacity

  • The drone can carry up to 20 kg of payload on board.
  • Flight range of the drone: 25 km.

Advantages

  • High efficiency: the combination of firepower and maneuverability makes the Berdysh a formidable opponent.
  • Modularity: the drone can be quickly adapted to various combat missions.
  • Autonomy: can perform tasks in automatic mode.

Development prospects

Although developers continue to improve the Berdysh to enhance its flight range, load capacity and functionality, it is already used for purposes of the special military operation. New modifications of the drone are to appear in the near future.

Comparison with other UAVs

The Berdysh takes a unique niche among Russian drones, combining firepower and versatility. It surpasses many similar systems.

Conclusion

The Berdysh is a big step forward in the development of Russian unmanned systems. It has an enormous potential and can become an important tool for solving a wide range of problems in modern conflicts.

The video presentation of the new drone is available here.

Berdysh drone presentation
Dmitry Plotnikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
