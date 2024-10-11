Uraldrone Plant presented the new Berdysh quadcopter for supporting assault troops.
The new drone is designed to support assault troops, capable of using a grenade launcher and a flamethrower, Vladimir Tkachuk, Uraldrone Plant CEO said.
The Berdysh is the latest development of Russian engineers. This is a heavy combat drone designed to support assault troops. This vehicle is a combination of impressive carrying capacity and high maneuverability, which makes it a formidable weapon on the battlefield.
The quadcopter adjusts artillery fire, performs logistics and reconnaissance tasks. It can also mine territory, attack targets with Kryuk grenade launcher or Shmel flamethrower. The Berdysh was developed on the principle of maximum efficiency at minimum cost, like the previous FPV Upyr drone.
Main characteristics
Armament
Berdysh is equipped with a variety of weapons:
High payload capacity
Advantages
Development prospects
Although developers continue to improve the Berdysh to enhance its flight range, load capacity and functionality, it is already used for purposes of the special military operation. New modifications of the drone are to appear in the near future.
Comparison with other UAVs
The Berdysh takes a unique niche among Russian drones, combining firepower and versatility. It surpasses many similar systems.
Conclusion
The Berdysh is a big step forward in the development of Russian unmanned systems. It has an enormous potential and can become an important tool for solving a wide range of problems in modern conflicts.
The video presentation of the new drone is available here.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Actor Steven Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, declared his readiness to fight for Russia as part of the special military operation