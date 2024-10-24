Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian UAV operators

The Russian troops dropped one of the most powerful high-explosive aerial bombs in the arsenal of the Russian Aerospace Forces, FAB-3000, on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlement of Kurakhovo, the Donetsk People's Republic. Almost 50 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the attack.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strike was carried out on the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian detachment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb obliterated drone operators and instructors, as well as seven units of weapons and military equipment.

The location of the enemy unit was determined by drone operators of the Yuzhnaya (Southern) group of forces. The moment of the bomb attack was captured on video.

The FAB-3000 aerial bomb is capable of striking an area the size of several football fields. The three-ton bomb is a serious weapon that produces a demoralizing effect on the enemy.

The FAB-3000 is used to eliminate highly protected enemy strongholds, when it is necessary to destroy equipment and armored vehicles and plunge the troops into despair.

Details

A general-purpose bomb is an air-dropped bomb intended as a compromise between blast damage, penetration, and fragmentation in explosive effect. They are designed to be effective against enemy troops, vehicles, and buildings. General-purpose (GP) bombs use a thick-walled metal casing with explosive filler (typically TNT, Composition B, or Tritonal in NATO or United States service) comprising about 30% to 40% of the bomb's total weight. The British term for a bomb of this type is "medium case" or "medium capacity" (MC). The GP bomb is a common weapon of fighter bomber and attack aircraft because it is useful for a variety of tactical applications and relatively cheap.

