Saudi Arabia to purchase Russian Pantsir-S1M for its echeloned air defense

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense confirmed the purchase of Russian Pantsir-S1M air defense systems as part of the initiative to strengthen the kingdom's air defense.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jovo Mamula

The Russian SAMS tested in real combat conditions will be integrated into the country's unified air defense system.

Riyadh's choice in favor of Russian systems to protect its skies is obvious. When used in Ukraine, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems have intercepted hundreds of air targets, including Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

Saudi Arabia needs to strengthen its own air defense amid the growing threat of the conflict in the Middle East.

Russia's Pantsir SAMS will become one of the key components of Saudi Arabia's echeloned air defense system. The kingdom also plans to acquire American THAAD air defense systems and the French Crotale NG.

The head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said that foreign customers were showing growing interest in Russian defense products. According to him, the portfolio of export orders for arms supplies reached $55 billion. Wealthy countries of the Arab world are among the largest buyers of proven Russian arms systems, he said.

Details

The Pantsir missile system is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems. Three types of vehicles make up one system: a missile launcher, a radar truck and a command post. Starting with the Pantsir-S1 (Russian: Панцирь-С1, NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) as the first version, it is produced by KBP Instrument Design Bureau of Tula, Russia, and is the successor to the Tunguska M1. The Pantsir-S1 was designed to provide point air defence of military, industrial and administrative installations against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and UAVs; and to provide additional protection to air defence units against enemy air attacks employing precision munitions, especially at low to extremely low altitudes.

