Fisherman takes pike from inside another, bigger pike – Video

Fisherman finds pike inside bigger pike he caught – Video

In the Astrakhan region of Russia, fishermen showed what can be found inside a huge pike. The men said that they thus wanted to dispel the myth about jewelry, watches and other valuable items that other fishermen allegedly find in the pike that they catch.

The video appeared on pages of The Astrakhan Hunting and Fishing community.

"Many have seen fake videos online in which they find watches, chains, lures, jewelry inside the pike. Here, there is indeed a fish in the belly, we even know what kind, because its tail is sticking out of the throat," the fisherman said.

The man cut the belly up of the big fish to find another, smaller pike inside the stomach of the bigger fish.

