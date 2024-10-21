World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Fisherman takes pike from inside another, bigger pike – Video

Fisherman finds pike inside bigger pike he caught – Video
In the Astrakhan region of Russia, fishermen showed what can be found inside a huge pike. The men said that they thus wanted to dispel the myth about jewelry, watches and other valuable items that other fishermen allegedly find in the pike that they catch.

Fisherman finds pike inside bigger pike he caught – Video
Photo: flickr.com by katdaned, CC BY 2.0

The video appeared on pages of The Astrakhan Hunting and Fishing community.

"Many have seen fake videos online in which they find watches, chains, lures, jewelry inside the pike. Here, there is indeed a fish in the belly, we even know what kind, because its tail is sticking out of the throat," the fisherman said.

The man cut the belly up of the big fish to find another, smaller pike inside the stomach of the bigger fish.

Details

Esox is a genus of freshwater fish commonly known as pike or pickerel. It is the type genus of the family Esocidae. The type species of the genus is Esox lucius, the northern pike. Esox have a fossil record extending back to the Paleocene. Modern large pike species are native to the Palearctic and Nearctic realms, ranging across Northern America and from Western Europe to Siberia in North Asia. Pike have the elongated, torpedo-like shape typical of predatory fishes, with sharply pointed heads and sharp teeth. Their coloration is typically grey-green with a mottled or spotted appearance with stripes along their backs, providing camouflage among underwater weeds, and each individual pike marking patterns are unique like fingerprints. Pikes can grow to a maximum recorded length of 1.83 m (6 ft), reaching a maximum recorded weight of 67lb 8oz.

Men catch pike inside pike
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
