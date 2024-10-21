World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces get ready for major battle for city of Sudzha in Kursk region

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces prepare to begin fighting for the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. The Russian troops are only two kilometers away from nearest defensive positions of the Ukrainian army.

Photo: mil.ru by the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation, CC BY 4.0

Russian servicemen are currently staying on the territory of the former airfield, whereas Ukrainian soldiers are in the area of ​​the brick factory, Mash Telegram channel says.

The two farmsteads closest to Sudzha — Kolmakov and Dmitryukov — have been been taken under Russia's control.

On Monday, October 21, it was reported that the Russian forces liberated four settlements in the Kursk region. It goes about the village of Vereteno, as well as the villages of Matveyevka, Durovka, and Zheblovka. Fighting is currently underway in the area of ​​the village of Kruglenkoye, Shot Telegram channel says.

"Our fighters have surrounded more than 1,800 Ukrainian soldiers — in Sudzha and Korenev districts. Over the past day, the enemy has suffered significant losses there, about a dozen were forced to surrender due to a lack of ammunition and obliterated equipment. There are also successful developments in Kolmakov, there are seven kilometers left to Sudzha," Shot said.

Details

Sudzha  is a town and the administrative center of Sudzhansky District in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on the Sudzha and Oleshnya rivers 105 kilometers (65 mi) southwest of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. It has a population of 5,127 people. It is the natural gas exchange feeder where the Trans-Siberian pipeline meets the Brotherhood pipeline. Since 15 August 2024, the town has been occupied by Ukrainian forces as a result of an incursion into the region.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
