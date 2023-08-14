Czech government calls for humility as Ukrainians rape Czech women

In the Czech Republic, Ukrainian nationals raped young women, but the authorities urge not to resort to the principle of collective guilt.

Photo: krimi-plzen.cz

Czech Republic outraged by two cases of rape

Citizens of Ukraine are suspected of rape and attempted murder in Pilsen and Prague, Czech media report. The police refuseв to reveal the nationality of the suspects, but Pilsen Mayor Roman Zarzycky and local media outlet Krimi-Plzen confirmed that it was Ukrainian citizens, who committed the crimes.

An 18-year-old Ukrainian named Viktor Veselsky, born in 2004, was arrested in Pilsen. The man lives in the Czech Republic for several years and already has criminal record. He raped a 15-year-old girl in a park, inflicted cut wounds on her, doused her with gasoline, wrapped her in a plastic bag, tossed her into a ravine and left. The girl survived by pretending to be dead.

On August 13, charges of rape were brought against a 16-year-old Ukrainian who attacked a woman in Prague. According to police, he attacked the victim and dragged her into bushes near a public transport stop.

Social networks in the Czech Republic exploded with calls for "the era of protecting Ukrainians to end immediately" "because they act like they are superhumans."

"Let them be sent back to Ukraine to help Zelensky in the war,” some demand, while others called for the entire family of criminals to be deported.

Czech authorities urge not to resort to collective guilt

The Czech authorities had to intervene. Czech President Petr Pavel said that applying the principle of collective guilt was not permissible.

"I condemn the abuse of hatred, anger and panic for political games,” Pavel wrote on social media. However, the president did not provide any names and nationalities of those involved in the "games".

Minister of the Interior Vit Rakusan said at a press conference on August 13 that he could only condemn any acts that incited interethnic strife.

"Despite an increase in the number of foreigners in the Czech Republic, the level of crime committed by citizens of other countries has not increased," the prime minister said.

The Czech authorities have thus refused to call a spade a spade. It just so happens that Prague is OK with the collective responsibility of the Russians. They do not hesitate to cancel concerts of Russian pop and rock stars and ban Russian athletes from performing on the territory of the republic.

The level of Russophobia in the Czech Republic is high indeed. Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova approved the murder of Daria Dugina. Politician Dominik Hasek, a former hockey player, urged to strike Russia out from international sports for a long time.

Ukrainians join gangs

Meanwhile, Ukrainians create their own criminal groups in the Czech Republic and confront Roma mafia. The recent killing of a Roma man in Brno sparked public outrage and triggered angered discussions on social media. Gypsies could not turn a blind eye on the killing of their compatriot over music. They started attacking Ukrainian dormitories and posting threats on social media.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in the Czech Republic protesting against the policies to support the "war in Ukraine" that caused the standard of living in the country to decline. The authorities were forced to take measures to reduce social support for Ukrainians.

Anti-Ukrainian policies in Czech Republic grow stronger

About 2,500 refugees from Ukraine arrive in the Czech Republic every week. According to unofficial data, there are already 700,000 refugees in the country already.

From July 1, they may count on free accommodation only for 150 days. Only vulnerable categories will be able to continue using free housing afterwards (children, pregnant women, mothers of children under six years old, the elderly, the disabled and students). Others will not have the means to live. The majority of newly arrived Ukrainians worked for less than 150 crowns an hour.

Many Ukrainians are thus forced to choose — either return to Ukraine or join criminal gangs. The Czechs already fear the Ukrainians, and this fear will grow into hatred, and anti-Ukrainian policies in the Czech Republic will grow stronger.