The West lives in an anticipation of Zelensky's death

Volodymyr Zelensky's death is now on the agenda of Western media. Allegedly, a junta from his inner circle will rule Ukraine after him. Russia should not allow such a development.

Blinken's conspiracy inside Kyiv regime

The avant-garde of the Western press, Politico, in an article Ukraine's plan in case Russia assassinates Zelensky wrote that his death would come as a serious blow, but political stability in Ukraine would not be seriously disrupted.

The publication refers to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who told CBS last year:

"Ukrainians have plans in place — that I'm not going to talk about or get into any details on — to make sure that there is what we would call "continuity of government' one way or another."

It appears that the President of Ukraine is not aware of those plans, because Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the article in Politico as follows:

"In Ukraine, there is no plan to ensure "continuity of government in the event of Zelensky's death." This is absolutely incorrect information, there are no such plans."

Of course, Zelensky has different plans for a good life in a villa in Florida or in a mansion in London and a fat bank account after he flees Ukraine.

However, other Ukrainian politicians are aware of that, and Politico names those who will be governing what remains of Ukraine after Zelensky's death as part of the "governing council."

They are:

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak ,

, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba,

Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov,

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny,

Speaker of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

This is the opinion voiced by Adrian Karatnitsky, a senior researcher at US-based Atlantic Council, whom the newspaper interviewed.

Yermak, who is still considered to be the gray cardinal in the Ukrainian government, will most likely lead the junta.

US President Joe Biden does not need an escalation in Ukraine before the 2024 elections. Preference will be given to ceasefire negotiations in the status quo, but there will be no peace agreement with Russia as long as Zelensky stays in the office as President.

"We do not believe that Russia will not want to return with aggression even after we drive the occupiers from all our territory out. Ukraine's victory must ensure that any attempt of the enemy to return would not go beyond the sick fantasy of those crazy people who harbour such plans," Zelensky said in Kyiv celebrating Statehood Day.

His position is clear: it was Zelensky, who brought Ukraine to where it is now, while promising victory over the Russian Armed Forces.

The situation looks as follows:

Ukraine lost some of its territories,

about 8 million people left the country,

about 300,000 Ukrainians died in the conflict,

the natural decline in the population went beyond 400,000 people,

economy lies in ruins,

there is an ecological catastrophe down the Dnieper due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Zelensky will not be able to get away with the horrific results of his presidency. Death is awaiting Zelensky everywhere, but, oddly enough, it is not going to come from Russia.

Zelensky in viper's nest

Something is brewing inside Ukraine. There is something going on within the Zelensky team, between Zelensky and city mayors, between Zelensky and the Poroshenko team. Ukrainian soldiers make appeals threatening to settle scores with the president.

Many talk about omnipresent corruption. Ukrainian "patriots" actively leave the country. Zelensky ordered to ban all deputies from leaving the country, but if Yermak gave it the go-ahead, then they just go and leave.

Yermak is going to Saudi Arabia for a conference on Zelensky's "peace plan". Rumour has it that he is going to discuss compromises there that he would be ready for should he come to power.

Russia must do everything to ensure that the Western plan does not work. Freezing the conflict and keeping the sitting Ukrainian administration in power and Bandera ideology in place is out of the question as the conflict may spark again later. Zelensky is taking Ukraine straight into abyss, and Russia is not touching him.