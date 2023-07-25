World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Defence Minister Shoigu goes to North Korea. What does the visit mean?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decided to give the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the national Victory Day an international status. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is coming to the DPRK. This is a long overdue visit.

Delegations from Russia and China in Pyongyang

Russian and North Korean news agencies said that Pyongyang invited delegations from the Russian Federation and China to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the "Victory of the Korean people in the Patriotic Liberation War of 1950-1953" on July 27. The last time the parade had an international status was ten years ago.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will chair the Russian delegation. China is sending a delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Hongzhong.

The Russian delegation will discuss aspects of military-technical cooperation, which has long been on the agenda. As for China, it appears that the Chinese leadership decided not to send any high-ranking officials not to aggravate relations with the United States.

At the same time, the visit of Russian and Chinese delegations to the DPRK:

  • demonstrates international solidarity with the DPRK;
  • comes as a token of gratitude to the DPRK for supporting China and Russia at the UN;
  • demonstrates that China and Russia recognise the DPRK as a nuclear power;
  • outlines possible deliveries of Korean weapons to Russia.

The DPRK has excellent multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons. Russia may help Pyongyang upgrade its missile systems. The Russian Defence Ministry stressed in a press release that Shoigu's visit to North Korea "will help strengthen military ties between Russia and North Korea."

USA ignores DPRK's concerns

Moscow and Beijing have long been providing diplomatic and material assistance to Pyongyang. They called on the United States to create conditions for the resumption of dialogue about the denuclearization of the peninsula and responded with real actions to DPRK's legitimate and reasonable interests.

The United States has not heard the concerns of the DPRK and continued strengthening its military presence in the region instead. Russia and China may start acting contrary to the position of the United States as Washington calls for new sanctions against the DPRK. During the year of confrontation with the United States, Moscow and Beijing have established mutual assistance and understanding in circumventing sanctions.

July 27, which marks the truce in the Korean War of 1950-1953, is celebrated in Pyongyang as Victory Day. The war divided Korea into two states along the 38th parallel. Two to four million Koreans perished in the war. The recent dialogue between the two Koreas on unification came to naught thanks to USA's tireless "concern".

