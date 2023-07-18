World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Anton Kulikov

Grain deal aftermath to hit EU, China and Turkey hard

2:44
World » Europe

The European Union, China and Turkey will experience negative consequences of the termination of the grain deal more than others, a Turkish source in the field of international agricultural trade told TASS on Monday, July 17.

Grain deal aftermath to hit EU, China and Turkey hard
Photo: pixabay.com

"In the event of a real and complete cancellation of the grain agreement, we will face a serious increase in grain prices on a global scale. This will affect the EU, especially Germany, China and Turkey in the first place. This is due to the fact that these states received most of the exported grain," the source said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia informed Ankara, Kyiv and the UN about its objections to the extension of the grain deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea grain initiative.

"I believe that Russian President Putin wants the Black Sea grain deal to continue to function," Erdogan said.

In addition, the Turkish president said that Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov will also discuss the Black Sea initiative by phone. He did not specify when the talks would take place.

The countries of the European Union were the main recipients of Ukrainian agricultural products within the framework of the grain deal.

  • As much as 12.4 million tons of products (38 percent) were delivered to EU states;
  • China received 7.96 million tons (almost a quarter of all deliveries);
  • Turkey received 3.2 million tons of products (9.9 percent);
  • Italy — 2.1 million tons (6.3 percent);
  • Spain — 2.06 million tons (6.3 percent);
  • the Netherlands — 1.9 million tons (5.9 percent).

Poor Asian and African countries received 768,600 tons of agricultural products (2.3 percent) over the entire grain deal period.

It is worth noting that the grain deal was justified by the need to help impoverished countries with food supplies in the first place. It just so happens that it is developed, but not impoverished countries that will have to face consequences of the grain deal failure.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News
Popular
Medvedev: We need to eliminate terrorist leadership of Ukraine

International sanctions do not work against terrorists, and in order to fight them, one needs to use the language of force, personal and completely inhumane methods

Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership
Russia blames USA and UK for latest Crimea Bridge blasts
Russian Foreign Ministry: USA and UK help terrorist Kyiv regime to attack Crimea Bridge
What we know about Ukraine's mysterious surface drones that attacked Crimea Bridge
Putin: Attack on Crimea Bridge meaningless, but Russia will respond
Grain deal aftermath to hit EU, China and Turkey hard Anton Kulikov State Terrorism Costantino Ceoldo The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass Daria Aslamova
Su-25 crashes into the sea – Video
Crimea Bridge blown up again, two killed
Russia's objection to extend grain deal pushes wheat prices up
Russia's objection to extend grain deal pushes wheat prices up
Last materials
Grain deal aftermath to hit EU, China and Turkey hard
Russia should install defence booms to protect Crimea Bridge
UK's maker of Durex condoms decides not to leave Russian market
Twenty-eight drones attack Crimea at night
Russia strikes retaliatory blow targeting facilities in two Ukrainian cities
Displaced steel rails demolish passenger train station in Moscow
Putin: Russia will definitely respond to Crimea Bridge attack
State Terrorism
What kind of surface drones did Ukraine use to attack Crimea Bridge?
Sukhoi Su-25 crashes into Sea of Azov, pilot dies after ejecting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X