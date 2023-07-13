USA is pushing NATO to war with China. Beijing has no choice

5:31 Your browser does not support the audio element. World Asia

In Vilnius, the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) decided to direct its energy to a possible war with China. This will determine Beijing's position in supporting Russia in the proxy war with the West in Ukraine.

Photo: Fotodom.ru/DP

US drags NATO allies into war with China

The NATO Charter states that the alliance is a North Atlantic organisation. The alliance was formed in 1949 to counter the USSR. The United States has insisted during the recent years that NATO needs to advance to confront China in the Asia-Pacific region (APR).

Europe is unwilling to act so due to its advantageous ties with the region. France, for example, blocked the opening of a NATO office in Japan. However, the United States maintains the alliance financially and acts as its primary military force, and he who has the gold makes the rules.

Four leaders of the Asia-Pacific region were invited to the summit in Vilnius:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida,

South Korean President Yun Suk Yeol,

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

All these countries participate in various NATO programmes. They could be willing to join NATO to obliterate their peoples in the war against China for Taiwan.

NATO summit communiqué on China

The final communiqué of the NATO summit in Vilnius says:

"The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up."

According to the participants of the summit, China:

seeks to control the world's key technology and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, strategic materials and supply chains;

uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependency and increase its influence;

seeks to undermine the rules-based international order in space, cyberspace and at sea;

expands and diversifies its nuclear arsenal by increasing the number of warheads and sophisticated delivery systems to create a nuclear triad;

carries out cyber attacks;

deepens strategic partnership with Russia.

China buys critical infrastructure in Europe

It appears that the United States will try to get European NATO members involved in the Asia-Pacific region under the pretext of specific momentary apprehensions because China allegedly:

already controls about ten percent of European port capacities;

actively builds roads and railways in Eastern Europe;

sells telecommunication equipment to European countries.

As a result of the above, China may create serious problems for NATO at a critical moment.

As for the 'critical moment', it appears that it goes about the war in Europe. NATO is also concerned that China's long-range missiles, aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines have already reached the level of global range. To crown it all, NATO is most concerned that China may use its potential in combination with the capacities of the Russian Armed Forces.

"We are working together responsibly, as Allies, to address the systemic challenges posed by the PRC to Euro-Atlantic security and ensure NATO's enduring ability to guarantee the defence and security of Allies," the communique of the Vilnius summit says.

NATO leaves China no choice

Representatives for the Chinese Delegation to the European Union said that the content of the communique "ignores basic facts, distorts China's position and policy, and deliberately discredits China."

"We urge NATO to stop making groundless accusations and provocative rhetoric targeting China, quit the outdated Cold War mentality, ditch the wrongdoing of seeking absolute security. We have seen what NATO has done to Europe, and NATO must not seek to sow chaos here in the Asia-Pacific or elsewhere in the world,"Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

It is extremely beneficial for China that the Russian Federation wins in the European region so that NATO (i.e. the United States) does not come to the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, China supports and will continue to support the Russian Federation to strengthen its military potential, up to the provision of direct military assistance, which, of course, will not be advertised.

The US is aware of that. Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz believes that it would be better for NATO to accept Russia into the alliance rather than Ukraine.