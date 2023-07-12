NATO summit marks countdown to Ukraine's capitulation and Russia's victory

The NATO summit in Lithuania turned out to be a complete failure for Ukraine. The summit marked a countdown to Kyiv's capitulation in the special military operation.

The Kyiv regime failed to meet the main requirement for the summit to be successful (to get security guarantees and a "road map" for admission to NATO) — Ukraine did not achieve success in the much-talked about counteroffensive.

Paul Ronzheimer, Bild deputy editor-in-chief, said that US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should openly name the reasons for which they did not want a NATO roadmap for Ukraine. The failed counteroffensive is the main reason.

"The Ukrainian counteroffensive is not going as well as someone expected, and there is constant talk behind closed doors that maybe it's time to start (peace) talks. It's still unclear when it may happen and how many years it may take. But one thing is clear: all NATO countries no longer believe that Ukraine will be able to recapture its entire territory, at least at the moment," Ronzheimer said. "Imagine: the heads of state and government have gathered safely in Vilnius and from there, they're sending a signal to all Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches that, unfortunately, they are not yet modern enough for NATO. How humiliated must the soldiers feel?” he also said.

The West will now remind Zelensky that he did not listen to the Americans and threw his army into a "meat grinder" to achieve a personal goal in Bakhmut (Artyomovsk). They will remind him that he ensured the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams and arranged the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, etc.

It was reported that the amount of financial assistance from the United States to Ukraine in 2024 would be ten times smaller than in 2023. There will only be handouts. London promised a new £50 million aid package, but this is nothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One may expect the Kyiv regime to fall.

Russian Armed Forces on the way to victory

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a briefing on Tuesday, July 11, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to reach any of their goals in all areas of hostilities during the counteroffensive starting from June 4. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to over 26,000 soldiers and 3,000 units of weapons during this period.

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed:

21 Ukrainian aircraft,

5 helicopters,

1,244 tanks and other armoured vehicles,

including 17 Leopards and

12 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Shoigu, Western intelligence services point to Russia's highly effective defence, minefields, preemptive air strikes. They also point out the resilience of the Russian military and the prompt response of commanders.

The Russian command made the right choice of the tactics for attrition to save personnel;

The Russian command also opted for the tactics of active defence, when Russian fighters let Ukrainian units enter their positions before annihilating them;

Russian commanders learned to properly deploy reserves — this is how the Bakhmut trap was resolved with the help of newly deployed reserves, including with the help of Akhmat Battalion.

It is worthy of note that the Russian defence industry has dramatically stepped up production. Defence factories now work in three shifts to increase the production of weapons and shells. Shoigu took the process under his personal control. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak only promises to increase the production of shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by eight times, whereas the Russian defence industry has had a tenfold increase in military production.

Workers of Russian defence factories have accomplished a feat by reaching production rates that allow both to compensate for losses and form new units.

According to Shoigu, the amount of procured weapons and equipment has increased 1.8 times since March 2022, and by more than five times in 2023.

Supplies of Orlan-type UAVs increased by 53 times,

BMP-3 armoured vehicles — by 2.1 times,

BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier — by 4 times,

Tigr-M vehicles — by 2 times,

Ka-52 helicopters — by 2 times,

Mi- 28 helicopters by 3 times.

Procurement of ammunition has had a tenfold increase.

The Russian Armed Forces to go on offensive

Shoigu said that the Russian Armed Forces launched a counterattack in the Krasny Lyman direction, advancing 1.5 km in depth and 2 km along the front. The Russian forces are expected to advance simultaneously from the north towards Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava or Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.