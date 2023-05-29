German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia

German officials commented on Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the second round of the presidential election. A comment from Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Ozdemir was particularly interesting taking into consideration the fact that the official is of Turkish descent.

Photo: Depo Photos/Keystone Press Agency

According to Herr Ozdemir, Germany should change its political course towards Turkey after Erdogan's re-election dramatically.

The German minister expressed his approval of a change in Germany's course towards Russia. In his opinion, Germany should do the same with respect to Turkey now as well.

Ozdemir insists on a turning point in the relationship with Turkish "ultra-nationalism" and "fundamentalism".

Erdogan's re-election, he said, has concrete implications for the society in Germany. Many imams who work in Germany are sent by Turkey's religious authorities.

"We need to talk about what consequences may follow should the next generation of imams from Turkey be even more nationalistic, even more religiously fundamentalist. There will be those who will influence children in Germany,” the German minister said.

Cem Ozdemir sharply criticised Germany-based Turks who voted for Erdogan. In his opinion, they will not be responsible for the consequences of their choice.

"I'm interested in what's going on in Germany where Erdoğan supporters are celebrating without having to answer for the consequences of their choice. Many people in Turkey have to go through poverty and lack of freedom. They are rightly angry. This will have to be talked about! Are we prepared for the fact that ultra-nationalism and fundamentalism will now be spread even more in this country by new imams from Ankara?" Ozdemir said.

The second round of the presidential election in Turkey ended with Recep Erdogan's victory. He gained 52.14 percent of votes, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu scored 47.86 percent.

It is worth noting that many Western politicians openly admitted that they would want the opposition candidate to win the Turkish elections. Of course, they did not consider this fact an attempt to influence the choice of Turkish citizens and interfere in Turkey's internal affairs.

Cem Ozdemir is a Green Party official, like German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Ozdemir is known for his anti-Russian rhetoric.