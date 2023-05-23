What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea?

Biden's national security adviser said that the United States allowed Ukraine to use any weapon against Crimea.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

"Yes, we have not placed limitations on Ukraine being able to strike its territory within its internationally recognised borders. What we have said is that we will not enable Ukraine with US systems, Western systems, to attack Russia. And we believe that Crimea is Ukraine,” Jake Sullivan said on CNN.

Sullivan's remarks come contrary to the memoirs and materials published back in 2020, when it turned out that both the head of the US State Department and US President Barack Obama were ready to recognise the results of the referendum in Crimea, but asked for a "formal repeat of the vote."

The head of Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov earlier announced the official position of Kyiv about Crimea: if Ukraine recaptures Crimea, three million of its citizens will be physically exterminated.

He also swore in an interview with Yahoo News that the Ukrainians kill Russians and will continue to kill Russians all over the world until Ukraine's total victory. Budanov's colleagues also said that they would continue carrying out attacks and acts of sabotage inside Russia.

Ukrainian government representatives also threatened to imprison all Crimeans for their support and cooperation with the Russian Federation. They threatened to:

send them to camps,

break them like brooms,

inundate Crimea with blood.

Needless to say how the Crimean residents treat the Ukrainian authorities after that.

Which of the weapons that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received from their Western supporters can get to the Crimea and the Russian waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov (which is now Russia's inner sea)?

According to experts, Ukraine currently has the following:

M142 HIMARS and projectiles for them, including precision-guided munitions GLSDB, GMLRS,

M270 MLRS with Army TACMS Family of Munitions (AFOM) missiles,

RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles,

AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles,

Combat UAVs Switchblade 300 and 600,

Politico assumes that the United States secretly supplied operational-tactical ballistic missiles of the ATACMS family,

Storm Shadow cruise missiles,

The West also plans to transfer from 12 to 18 4th generation F-16 combat aircraft,

Maritime kamikaze drones.

Which Western weapon is most dangerous for Crimea?

"All weapons are dangerous. We need provide as much information as possible to the population, take all types of defensive and operational measures," a military expert, creator of Operational Line project, told Pravda. Ru.

How can Russia protect Crimea from Western weapons?