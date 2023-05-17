Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years?

US President Biden suffers from progressive dementia. Is he capable of running for a new term in 2024? Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years? Is it true that the key issue for the United States about the public debt will be resolved without Biden's participation?

Pravda.Ru asked these questions to political scientist Vladimir Vasilyev.

"Biden announced that he was going to run for president in 2024. However, everyone can see that he has progressive dementia. There is a popular belief that it is his wife, Jill Biden, who is running the country. Some others believe that it is Clinton-Obama clans that stand at the helm. Who do you think is ruling America?"

"It goes about the executive branch of power, so it is the president's inner circle - his administration - that makes decisions:

Secretary Anthony Blinken ,

, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ,

, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"I think that there are many other people at different rungs of the hierarchy who make major decisions. I believe that those decisions are translated to the White House, and Biden reviews and certifies them. The Bidenist clan in the neo-globalist Biden administration has formed over the past 1,5-2 years. They have two tasks to pursue:

the 2023-2024 electoral cycle;

everyday affairs.

"Today, the administration assumes that Biden's prime goal is to keep Trump out of the White House. In 2020, it was believed that Biden's goal was to kick Trump out of the White House, and then other people could come to power. Biden's team held him back. Perhaps he held himself back too, because he leads by instinct and experience. With nearly 50 years of political experience behind his back, Biden has developed an instinctive understanding of how to run the country.

The United States of America is a country ruled by standards.

"There many situations, both outside and inside the country, that constantly repeat themselves. For example, the 2024 campaign is a reiteration of the 2020 presidential election: there used to be Trump and Biden, now there's Biden and Trump.

"Domestic policy problems are quite simple - they are related to the adoption of laws. It is easy for Biden - a major specialist in the Senate and Congress - to act there, as he knows all about the corridors of power. For example, the issue of public debt is going to hit newspapers in May-June. What position does Biden take? As a matter of fact, he takes no position on the matter. He said that he would not be involved in discussions - the Senate, the House of Representatives will participate. The president's task is very simple: they will bring him a bill from Congress, and Biden will either sign or veto it.

"The Americans also say that they are not parties to the conflict in Ukraine. They say that it is Zelensky who does the fighting, and the Americans work to help him. This is another example of distant governance.

"The question arises: to what extent is the president needed here and to what extent can he shift all the work on Blinken and Austin?

"Look at what is happening in the field of USA's relations with Asian powers. Unlike Trump, Biden does not hold meetings with Xi Jinping or Kim Jong-un. It appears that Biden should lead something, but he does not lead anything."