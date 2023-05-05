Ukraine coins 'Ruscism' to justify its own Nazism

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution that defines the state ideology of the Russian Federation as 'Ruscism'.

'Ruscism', as the website of the Ukrainian Parliament (the Rada) says, is a combination of totalitarianism, militarism, the cult of personality of the leader, the sacralisation of state institutions, the "denial of the existence" of other peoples and the "imposition" of the Russian language and culture on other peoples.

As many as 281 Ukrainian MPs voted to recognise Russia as a "totalitarian and misanthropic" state that "inherits the worst practices of the past" (57 MPs did not vote).

The Ukrainian MPs also called on the UN, EU, PACE and "governments of democratic countries" to condemn "the ideology, politics and practice of Ruscism," Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk wrote on social media.

The MPs have thus fulfilled the order from their President Volodymyr Zelensky, a descendant of the media industry, whose current priority goal is to distract public attention from losses in Bakhmut.

Russophobia in impotent rage

In fact, the goal of the long-discussed initiative is to instill Russophobia in Ukrainian youths and Europeans.

"We must make sure that the word 'Ruscism' goes on a par with the concepts of Italian fascism, German Nazism, Stalinist socialism, communism and Russian fascism. These are criminal regimes that must be punished," former Foreign Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Ohryzko said presenting the book "Ban Ruscism."

Historian with speaking surname Viktor Brekhunenko (the surname translates as 'liar') stated that "there were times when the world's reaction to Muscovy was completely different. Until the 18th century, Europe knew what Muscovy was, that Rus was in Ukraine, that the hetman reign was part of the legacy of the Rus, and Muscovy was a separate entity.

"We need to shove it back there from where Peter the Great took it from," Brekhunenko noted.

These deputies, historians, officials are no longer in the future. Their present condition is similar to drug addiction and they coin terms like 'Ruscism' as if they are stoned.

Ukrainian Nazism will be exterminated

There is no such thing as 'Ruscism', but there is the concept of Nazism that is typical for Ukraine and all those who support it. Russia is the successor of the Soviet Union that defeated Nazism in the Great Patriotic War. Therefore, Russia cannot have anything in common with Nazism.

The Zelensky regime carries the main feature of Nazism: it exterminates ethnic Russians, also Ukrainian citizens. It also carries other features of German Nazism:

militarism;

personality cult;

total repressions against dissidents, their physical destruction. Suffice it to recall manslaughter in Odessa on May 2, 2014;

revanchism — a return to Bandera;

the cult of the superiority of the "Ukrainian race";

the cult of invincibility with a return to paganism;

rejection and persecution of opposition and opposition journalists, their physical elimination. A good example is the "Peacemaker" website and the persecution of Viktor Medvedchuk, Oleg Tsarev and other politicians, the murder of Oles Buzina;

language as a defining feature of the nation (there are no Hungarians, Russians, Romanians, Bulgarians — there are only Ukrainians);

war for Banderites is not a crime, but the most effective means to achieve peace.

They understand it in the Kremlin what Ukrainian Nazism is, so the special military operation continues and its goal — denazification of Ukraine — will be achieved.