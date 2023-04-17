Both Ukraine and the West prepared to annihilate Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky's days are numbered. Everyone will be happy about him leaving the political scene. The question is how the world players are going to take advantage of that.

The West will get rid of Zelensky

The West is tired of the pointless support for the corrupt Kyiv regime. One can already hear Western politicians calling on the Ukrainian President to seek a territorial compromise with Russia. However, Zelensky can never accept the idea of doing that.

According to Ukrainian Telegram channel ZeRada, Zelensky is a visionary who is unable to "transform" his policy in a gradually deteriorating environment. His only goal is Ukraine as a NATO member within the 1991 borders.

It is this goal that "caused Russia to seize additional territories leaving thousands of victims on the way."

"This is a very dangerous path for Zelensky. The Americans may take him out for this irrational obstinacy,” the channel said.

The West has changed its stance on Ukraine

A number of authoritative Western publications such as, for example, Foreign Policy, suggest that Ukraine should give Crimea away to Russia in return to Moscow's agreement to pull back troops to their positions before the beginning of the special operation. Of course, Moscow does not agree, but the Americans are convinced of the opposite.

From 'Russia must lose' to 'we must look for a compromise'

The West is not ready to support Ukraine, whose budget deficit was completely closed in 2023. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a non-existent country.

The Europeans refuse to be vassals of the United States — they look up to developing cooperation with China instead as French President Emmanuel Macron said after a visit to Beijing. The United States is facing huge risks.

It takes a lot of effort for Westerners to negotiate arms supplies issues for Ukraine.

China and Brazil call on the West to stop helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Brazilian President Lula da Silva said in Beijing that the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine was a "family quarrel."

Critical moment for Zelensky

If Ukraine's much-advertised counteroffensive does not happen, Zelensky will sign his own death sentence. Ukrainian people already wonder whether Zelensky wants to kill as many of his own people as possible.

Former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor said on YouTube that Ukrainian soldiers intend to annihilate Zelensky. According to him, the military consider him a traitor because of corruption.

According to the American colonel, there are numerous videos on the Internet in which one can hear Ukrainian soldiers saying that Zelesnky and his team should be hung "before the Russians get them."

At the very beginning of the special operation, Putin urged Ukrainian officers to take power into their hands.