World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger

World » Americas

The Silicon Valley Bank was serving start-ups — the driving force of world progress. Its collapse undermines the influence of the American banking system in the world. Russia can take advantage of the situation.

SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger

USA's best bank goes bankrupt

The pandemic helicopter money boom and the subsequent months were one of the best business periods in the history of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB, $200 billion in assets). The bank used deposit money to buy mostly long-term Treasury bonds and tripled its assets.

Less than a month before the collapse, Forbes Magazine recognised it as one of the best banks in the United States based on factors such as stability and profitability.

US regulators closed SVB on Friday as the bank was unable to pay its obligations due to the shortage of cash.

Fed's miscalculation: Either fight inflation or bank stability

The lack of liquidity was caused by the fact that the bank had lost $1.8 billion in government bonds sales, the value of which fell due to the increase in the discount rate.

After the pandemic, the Federal Reserve System started raising the discount rate to fight excess money inflation. A bond that cost, relatively speaking, $100 dollars dropped to $80. SVB was supposed to report the losses, but the bank was manipulating data instead to make everyone believe that there was no reason to worry.

On Thursday, SVB's shares took a 60-percent dive after the bank reported a difficult situation.

Many VC funds ordered their portfolio companies to withdraw funds from the SVB. Other depositors developed a concern too and staged the classic bank run action having withdrawn $42 billion in a day.

On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC, a US regulator responsible for the stability of banks), ordered the SVB to be closed. ЫМИ stock trading was stopped as well.

Everyone panic!

New York's Signature Bank collapsed the following day. Two other banks can be next on the line. The FDIC can guarantee deposits in two banks, but there are over $23 trillion in deposits in the banking system.

It will take the US economy years to recover from the consequences of the SVB fiasco. By 2022, loan portfolios of small US banks had been the same size as those of large banks.

The Fed announced that it would not raise the rate any more. This may mean a new round of inflation. It's either fight inflation or provide banks with liquidity. It appears that the US banking sector has been trapped in a vicious circle.

What Silicon Valley Bank collapse means for Russia

  • Silicon Valley startups have been ruined even though the USA needs innovations in its competition with Russia and China in the field of defence and logistics;
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was more concerned about bailing out Ukraine than bailing out the US banking system. She will have to get down to business now or she will lose confidence otherwise. The US banking system has never been stress-tested for stability with an interest rate hike. Cheap loans mean everything for America, and they have sunk into oblivion;
  • Many countries all over the world will lose confidence in the US financial system. The number of companies that had credit lines opened with SVB was plentiful;

The Fed will have to set the printing press going — this is not a good factor in terms of dollar credibility.

If the US financial system collapses, Russia will hardly be affected, because foreign investors' speculative sales in the Russian market are now impossible, and the Russian financial system is gradually releasing its currency from the dollar peg.

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News
Popular
If Ukraine renames Russia to Moskovy, Russia will rename Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council commented on the proposal from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to rename Russia to Muscovy

Medvedev suggests new German name to Ukraine in response to Zelensky's petition
Ramzan Kadyrov and Vladimir Putin argue over Chechnya at Kremlin meeting
Kadyrov and Putin disagree over Chechnya at their meeting in the Kremlin
India decides to observe oil price cap sanctions to avoid risks
Russia and China sign three agreements that promise big problems for the dollar
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger Lyuba Lulko Victoria Nuland: The womanly face of war Olga Lebedeva Fear Plan 'Dark Putin' — When Nice Guys Finish First Guy Somerset
PMC Wagner fighters continue advancing towards Bakhmut centre
Ukraine has sufficient human resources, but they can be depleted by December 2023
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger
Last materials
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger
Russia and China conclude three agreements to topple US dollar
Ukraine may run out of human resources by December 2023
PMC Wagner fighters try to break through to Bakhmut centre
Ramzan Kadyrov and Vladimir Putin argue over Chechnya at Kremlin meeting
India decides not to violate anti-Russian sanctions
Medvedev suggests new German name to Ukraine in response to Zelensky's petition
US wants another war brought into life, this time between Russia and Georgia
Victoria Nuland: The womanly face of war
Nikkei Asia: China predicts Russia-Ukraine conflict to end in summer of 2023
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X