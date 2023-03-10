US wants another war brought into life, this time between Russia and Georgia

The Georgian Dream Party withdrew the bill on foreign agents under the onslaught of the "tolerant" West and its own Soros-oriented activists. Has Georgia made the right decision to drop the bill?

Phone call from Washington decides the fate of foreign agents bill

Crowds of Georgian "supporters of European integration", waving Georgian, Ukrainian and EU flags demanded the abolition of the bill "On Transparency of Foreign Influence." The unrest in the Georgian capital Tbilisi lasted for three days.

They attempted to break into the parliament building, required the government to be dismissed and all arrested protesters be released. The Georgian authorities followed the crowd's lead and fulfilled all the demands, except for the dissolution of the parliament (not yet, at least).

A few hours before the bill was withdrawn, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili received a phone call from US State Department adviser Derek Chollet. He wrote about that on social media. It is worthy of note that the US State Department, with the threat of sanctions, prohibited the Georgian authorities to use force against the protesters.

Georgia did not escape the fate of all post-Soviet countries. The country was transferred into the US zone of influence through by funding "grant-eaters", who then come to power as a result of street riots.

As they work to prepare such forces, they usually declare positive goals, such as environmental ones, the need to protect women's rights and so on, but it is only US obedient dogs who get the grants.

In Tbilisi, nationalists from the ruling Georgian Dream Party decided to decrease external influence on internal processes, such as elections and others. That was the reason behind the law on foreign agents or "transparency of external influence."

Georgian voters need to see who pursues national interests and who pursues Washington's interests. That was the purpose of the law. Of course, the West did not like it.

All projects that Washington has been running in post-Soviet space are meant to set former Soviet states against Russia. Moreover, the US wants to unleash wars wherever possible. Therefore, it was not incidental that slogans about the return of Abkhazia to Georgia could not but appear during the protests in Tbilisi. The Georgian Parliament dropped the bill, but the US will continue to push through the "colour revolution" in the country.

Washington is not happy with Georgia's neutrality. Georgia has not joined the sanctions and refuses to help Ukraine with weapons. Therefore, Washington intends to overthrow the current government and bring pro-Western forces to power.

On March 5, The Washington Post urged US President Joe Biden to secure the release of Mikhail Saakashvili, a Soros supporter, who was convicted in Georgia on criminal charges.

"Mr. Saakashvili should be allowed to seek medical help abroad. If he perishes in prison, it likely would also be a death knell of Georgia's quest to join Europe — and a triumph for Mr. Putin, consigning Georgia's population of 3.7 million to many more years of authoritarian rule." The Washington Post wrote.

The newspaper believes that Georgia is now ruled by "pro-Russian" billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, and his resignation from the leadership of the Georgian Dream Party was a mere formality.

"Mr. Ivanishvili's government tilts toward Mr. Putin and has weakened Georgia's civil society and democracy," the article reads.

The US Embassy in Georgia called on the ruling party not to follow the legislation that was incompatible with Georgian and European values. Of course, the Americans "know it better" what Georgia and Europe need.

Georgia on the eve of tragic events

Georgia may forget about the continuation of the trend for ten-percent economic growth that could be possible owing to its trade with the Russian Federation, transit of goods (to Armenia and further south to Iran and India) and the influx of Russian immigrants. The Georgian economy and social sphere are going to crumble. A civil war and criminalisation are possible too.

Similar scenarios of colour revolutions have taken place in Armenia (successfully for the USA), Belarus (unsuccessfully), Kazakhstan (unsuccessfully), are now taking place in Moldova. It goes without saying that the revolution in Ukraine was the most successful one for the US.

Russia prepares response to pro-US Georgia

Opening a second front against the Russian Federation in the Caucasus is a dream for the US now. Russia has prepared a response. A year ago, in March 2022, there was a talk of making South Ossetia part of Russia. Not too long ago, the authorities of Abkhazia said that they would accept the idea of the Union State with the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said that Abkhazia's accession to the Union State with Russia and Belarus "would not be an infringement of Abkhazian sovereignty."

There are Russian military bases in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, therefore, one does not have to doubt a probability of a military response to territorial claims coming from pro-US Georgia.