Victoria Nuland: The womanly face of war

When US President Biden appointed Victoria Nuland as Assistant Secretary of State, CODEPINK feminists (Women for Peace, an international non-governmental organisation) expressed their protest against the decision claiming that Nuland would bring pain and suffering to mothers and daughters as she "fomented war."

"Instead of promoting diplomacy, Nuland lights matches wherever she meddles, agitating for war in Afghanistan, and now Ukraine. If feminists remain silent or support this Bush-era neocon simply because she is a woman, Victoria Nuland might just burn down the world in a nuclear fire," Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK for Peace co-founder then said.

It turned out that the above-mentioned statement was not far from the truth. Suffice it to recall the footage of Victoria Nuland distributing bread in the midst of Maidan riots. The video clearly indicates who was behind the revolution in Ukraine.

"With drones already attacking the Crimean peninsula and long range US rockets on the way, Nuland's push to cross another one of Putin's red lines only ensures more death, destruction and ecocide in Ukraine," CODEPINK executives write in an article published by Global Research.

Nuland provoked special military operation

The authors of the article are most concerned about the fate of Ukrainian women, whom they consider the main victim of the conflict:

"For the women of Ukraine, the illegal Russian invasion — which Nuland provoked over the years with NATO expansion — has led to heightened sex trafficking and increased gender violence. According to the United Nations and relief organizations, this includes not only rape as a weapon of war, but "intimate partner violence and sexual harassment," the article reads.

Nuland is a war criminal

To confirm the above, the author of the article suggests studying Nuland's service record.

Nuland served as Deputy National Security Adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney from 2003-2005 during the illegal US invasion and occupation of Iraq, when more than a million Iraqis and thousands of American soldiers were killed.

In 2005, Nuland became a NATO ambassador, where she lobbied for European involvement in the disastrous US occupation of Afghanistan. When persuading other governments that the US could win that war, Nuland was spreading lies across Europe to prolong the 20-year occupation that left Afghanistan devastated.

In May 2013, Nuland was appointed to the position of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. She was supposed to use diplomacy in dealing with Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet states. Instead, Nuland and the White House transferred $5 billion of taxpayer money to Ukraine to overthrow its democratically elected president and set up a transitional government to privatise Ukraine and prepare the country for war with Russia.

"On the phone with US ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, Nuland was secretly recorded saying "F … the EU” if the European Union did not approve of her choices to run Ukraine's transition government. The West gasped at her use of profanity. The more egregious profanity, however, was her insistence on manipulating the political affairs of another country to provoke Russia," the article reads.

In addition, Nuland has repeatedly stated that she wanted to destabilise other regions in Russia's nuclear neighbourhood — Belarus and Kazakhstan because they were "too friendly with Russia."

In fact, Nuland's goal is to change regime in Russia — the 193-million-strong nuclear power with 150 ethnic minorities and 6,000 pieces of nuclear weapons.

In fact, she wants regime change in Russia, a country with a population of 193 million people, 150 different ethnic minorities and 6,000 nuclear weapons.

"Nuland's mission to sacrifice Ukrainian lives, to take back Crimea that Russia annexed after the 2014 coup. This may drag other European nations onto the battlefield to start World War III," the authors of the article conclude.

Based on the above, CODEPINK for Peace suggest firing Nuland and replacing her with a diplomat who would have people-centered approach to security and peace.

It is worthy of note that Victoria Nuland's recent statements about Ukraine's legitimate attacks on Crimea testify to Washington's willingness to intervene in the Ukrainian conflict directly, former Pentagon adviser, retired Colonel Douglas McGregor believes.