World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Shtorm

Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button?

World » Former USSR

The possibility for Russia to use tactical and even strategic nuclear weapons amid the crisis in Ukraine and the ensuing consequences of such a decision have been discussed throughout the whole year of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button?

It stands the reason that such a development is not going to bring any benefits to any of the parties.

Analysts both in Russia and the United States believe that there are almost no advantages from the use of nuclear weapons. In fact, minuses obviously outnumber pluses here.

The removal of the "nuclear threshold" is inevitable to say the least. It will lead to the inevitable proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world. Other countries may also conclude that they can use nuclear weapons too: "if they can do it, why can't we?"

Specialists of the National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations named after E. M. Primakov of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS) noted in their report that there were no "worthy" targets for nuclear strikes in Ukraine. They concluded that it was too early for Putin to push the red button. Noteworthy, Russia reserves the right to resort to nuclear weapons only in the event of a threat to the existence of the state.

With all the will in the world, Ukraine will not be able to cause such global harm to the Russian Federation, not even with NATO's help. Needless to say that NATO is not interested in being directly involved in the conflict. The alliance is frankly determined to gain as much profit as possible from the Ukrainian conflict, wage war "to the last Ukrainian" and get away with it nicely.

It goes without saying that Western media tried to speculate on the subject as much as possible. This is what irresponsible non-professionals would normally do. At the same time, one can understand them as they try to discredit the Russian Federation, since all accusations of "playing the nuclear game" are unfounded.

The Russian nuclear doctrine is based on the concept of a retaliatory strike. In other words, Russia will use nuclear weapons should any state use weapons of mass destruction (any) or strike a powerful non-nuclear blow that could either threaten Russian nuclear forces or jeopardise the existence of the country.

Russia will never initiate a nuclear catastrophe.

Tellingly, it is the analysis of possible nuclear scenarios of major local conflicts — the US Vietnam campaign of 1964-1973, the 1991 Gulf War and a number of others — that made such conclusions feasible.

A large-scale use of nuclear weapons does not meet the target framework of a local conflict, especially against a non-nuclear state. A one-time use of nuclear weapons creates a multitude of problems for the civilian population and the restoration of economic activity not only in the affected area, but also in adjacent territories.

Military experts saw a way out in developing the creation and production of high-precision long-range weapons in non-nuclear equipment.

Given the constant involvement of the West and Kyiv's refusal to negotiate, there is a danger for the conflict to escalate suddenly and uncontrollably. The United States and its allies are openly using this conflict to wear Russia out military and economically. This may in turn lead to dire consequences.

"If NATO still turns out to be a party to the confrontation, it will be impossible to completely exclude the use of nuclear weapons," experts summarise in the report.

We would like to add here that in his article "Points of no return", Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated:

"If the question of Russia's existence arises seriously, it will not be resolved on the Ukrainian front — it will be resolved along with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilisation."

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News
Popular
Ukraine reports military buildup along the border with Transnistria

The Ukrainian army has built up forces along the entire border with Transnistria, press secretary of Ukraine's Defence Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk

Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria
Russian forces strike Ukrainian special operations centre
Russian military strike and destroy Ukrainian centre for special operations
China considers lethal supplies to Russia on the even of war for Taiwan
DPR creates special battalion for captured Ukrainian soldiers
Russia appears to be 'just chilling' in Ukraine now Lyuba Lulko Contrarian Correspondent – Russia Already Won in Ukraine Guy Somerset The World Gone Wrong: The USA Proxy War Against Russia will Unleash Hell John Stanton
If Ukraine suffers failures, the West will force Zelensky to negotiate with Russia
In Donetsk direction, Russian forces destroy over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in one day
US mercenary spies for Russia for one year while serving at Ukrainian nationalist group
US mercenary spies for Russia for one year while serving at Ukrainian nationalist group
Last materials
Russia appears to be 'just chilling' in Ukraine now
US mercenary McIntyre: Nationalists tortured Russian prisoners and killed three
US mercenary defects to Russia after year of service for Ukraine
Strike drone crashes in Moscow region near gas compressor station
German Leopard tanks spotted near Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry explains UFO incident over St. Petersburg
Fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object detected over St.Petersburg
Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria
China may want to help Russia with lethal weapons before war for Taiwan starts
Steven Seagal gets Order of Friendship from Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X