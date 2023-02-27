China may want to help Russia with lethal weapons before war for Taiwan starts

China is preparing for a war over Taiwan, which may not be limited to the territory of the island. China's military assistance to the Russian Federation will allow Beijing to test its latest weapons in combat conditions, determine best tactics for military operations and weaken the West in all respects.

US warns China of strict sanctions

A few days ago, China proposed a peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. However, Washington snubbed Beijing instantly.

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Friday that if the Chinese plan could be accepted, nobody would win but Russia. He also made it clear that the idea of China being the mediator in the conflict was not reasonable at all.

The same day, the United States imposed sanctions against a number of Chinese companies that provide military support to Russia.

The list of organisations for export control was extended with five China-based companies, as well as three subsidiaries of Chinese companies in Europe. Washington claims that they make a significant contribution to the Russian defence industry that comes contrary to the interests of US national security and US foreign policy.

It is also no coincidence that the story of China's alleged involvement in the lab leak of the Covid-19 virus has surfaced again, which is fraught with multi-trillion-dollar compensation claims.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 26 that China's lethal aid to Russia would come at real cost. The same day, CIA Director William Burns told CBS that Chinese leaders were considering an opportunity to provide lethal weapons to Russia.

China should make a choice in its own interest

The United States fears China's lethal aid most, and the Americans will continue imposing sanctions against China under this pretext. Beijing needs to make a clear choice on the basis of its own interests.

The start of a possible war in Asia over Taiwan could be reduced to four years, American analysts predict. Beijing must be prepared for it, and China's military assistance to Russia appears to be a chance to keep the right ally until such a moment, put its latest weapons, including hypersonic missiles, to the test in combat conditions and weaken the West by depleting its arsenals, allies and morale.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at the Munich Conference that the United States had no right to instruct China on how the Russian-Chinese relations should develop.

What weapons China could supply to Russia

China is a world leader in the production of:

long-range artillery systems,

high-precision multiple rocket launchers,

anti-tank missiles and surface-to-surface missiles,

small tactical drones and loitering missiles, which are actively used on the Ukrainian battlefield,

as well as electronic warfare equipment.

China may not need to supply lethal weapons to Russia directly. Deliveries could be arranged via Belarus. It is worthy of note that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is traveling to Beijing this week. Belarus produces the Polonaise multiple launch rocket system, which, as experts say, uses modified Chinese-made rockets.

It could be supplied to Russia, but one needs to obtain an export permit from Beijing first. This month, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Xi assured the Iranian leader that China was opposed to external interference in Iran's internal affairs and attempts to undermine Iran's security and stability.

It is not ruled out that China already helps Russia by providing satellite intelligence data, supplies of semiconductors and other key components for the accelerated production of weapons in the Russian Federation.

At the same time, direct supplies of lethal weapons appear more advantageous. Russia's border with China is huge, the trade turnover by railway and road transport is enormous. Therefore, disguising supplies of lethal weapons is a piece of cake.