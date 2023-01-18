The struggle for power in Ukraine has been escalating lately. The helicopter that crashed on a kindergarten in Brovary on January 18 comes as a living proof of this. The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, may impeach President Zelensky, whereas the task of the Russian Armed Forces is to win the Key to Kyiv.
A Super Puma helicopter with the Ministry for Interior on board crashed on the morning of January 18 near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv.
The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his deputy Yevgeny Yenin — were killed in the crash. Burning kerosene flooded the area in front of an apartment building and the kindergarten. According to most recent reports, 24 people, including one child, were killed in the crash.
It is believed that the helicopter crashed due to a piloting error. The helicopter was flying in foggy weather and allegedly hit the roof of the kindergarten. However, the kindergarden is a two-story building, and pilots fly that route every time (the Kyiv defense is being prepared in Brovary), which makes the version untenable.
"The causes of the tragedy are yet to be established. We will soon find out whether it was an act of sabotage, a malfunction of equipment, or a violation of flight safety rules,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the deceased Minister said in his Telegram channel.
One does not have to count on the objectivity of the Ukrainian investigation, as the Kyiv authorities are best known for their lies. Most likely, we will soon hear Kyiv officials saying that it was Russia that made the tragedy happen.
It appears, however, that Denis Monastyrsky, who did not have the habit of traveling by helicopter, was assassinated. Who wanted him dead? There are two options.
The first one is Zelensky himself. This version can be confirmed by the visit of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny to Poland for a meeting with US General Mark Milley without the consent of Zelensky's Office. According to Legitimny Telegram channel, Zelensky has no confidence in the Americans as everyone knows that they can easily change players when needed.
Denis Monastyrsky may have taken the side of Zaluzhny, and this cost him life.
Image of the Future Telegram channel believes that Ukraine's former Minister for Interior, Arsen Avakov, could be interested in killing Monastyrsky. Avakov started his own game before the split in Ukraine's military and political leadership. Allegedly, Arsen Avakov is one of Zelensky's guys:
"He received his position at the request of Andriy Yermak and a group of influential smugglers. He aims to replace Monastyrsky," the authors of the Telegram channel assume. Supposedly, it was Avakov, who gave an order to shoot down the helicopter from a MANPAD.
Yet, Avakov has been out of work for a long time. There is a false lead here, but Ukrainian investigation cling to this version.
The following events indicate that something has changed in the political attitude of Ukrainian elites:
Events in Ukraine develop rapidly. In a few weeks, we may probably see Ukrainian MPs impeaching President Zelensky. His political career is drawing to an end. The goal of the Russian Armed Forces is to take advantage of the moment and get the Key to Kyiv.
The conflict in Ukraine may end either by diplomatic or military means. However, it can be possible only after Moscow achieves its goals