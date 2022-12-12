Now or never: Vucic must protect Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic must send an army to Kosovo and Metohija to protect the Serbs. Otherwise, the Albanians will carry out an operation similar to Operation Storm that the Croats had conducted against the Serbian Krajina.

Terror against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

The Albanian majority unleashed terror against the Serbs in the province of Kosovo and Metohija of Serbia. The arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former member of the so-called Kosovo police became one of the last incidents. Pantic, along with his colleagues, stopped going to work on November 5 in protest against the change of licence plates for Serbian vehicles.

Two days ago, the Kosovo Special Forces (NJSO) invaded Serbian autonomous municipalities. To prevent Pantic from being transferred to Pristina, the Serbs set up barricades.

According to Serbian media, Albin Kurti, the head of Kosovo (Russia does not recognise Kosovo as an independent state — ed.), contacted representatives of the five peacekeepers (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, USA, France) of the Brussels Agreement. Kurti informed the representatives that the Albanian security forces would take all measures to remove barricades in the north.

Kurti gave the Serbs an ultimatum to remove the roadblocks from the main roads.

Vucic gathers Serbian Security Council

In response, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic convened a meeting of the National Security Council on December 11 at 21:00 Moscow time.

Vucic said last night that he would send a request to the Commander of the Kosovo Force (KFOR — the NATO-led international force responsible for maintaining stability in Kosovo) soliciting the return of Serbian army and police personnel to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

He certainly understands that his request will not be granted, as EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell demanded the Serbs should remove the illegal barricades, as he put it.

Vucic has two ways to bring the army into the province, political analyst Predrag Rajic of the Center for Social Stability believes.

"One way is for the KFOR commander himself to call on our forces if he finds it necessary. The other is for the Serbian Security Council to make such a decision (based on UNSCR 1244). It is important that everyone takes us very seriously when we say that we will protect our people if they are attacked," the expert told Kurir.rs.

In Serbia, they understand that they do not have option No. 1. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that the only way to be heard is at the barricades, unfortunately.

"Albin Kurti has taken all of us, the Serbs and the Albanians, to the very brink of war, but Albin Kurti did not do it alone. We are dealing with the completely ignorant behaviour of our partners and the European Union, who do not react or react when the "fire is burning," Brnabic said at a news conference.

Albanian majority threatens ethnic cleansing of Serbs

Kurti said that Serbia wants to continue the war it lost 23 years ago, the Albanian press reports. According to him, Belgrade behaves the same as it did before.

"Serbia does not hide it that it wants to return to Kosovo, that is, to continue the lost war. It is the militarisation of Serbia has led us to this. They allocate big money for the army and weapons. The militarisation, accompanied by hegemonic ambitions, poses a threat to the entire region," the prime minister of the partially recognised state of Kosovo said.

Tome Gashi, a well-known Kosovo blogger and lawyer, warned the Serbs on social media that Operation Storm could be easily repeated the Albanian way, when the Croats would liquidate the Serbian Krajina.

"The Serbs should remember that Operation Storm can be easily replicated in the Albanian version and that Vucic learned nothing from his spiritual boss Milosevic," Gashi wrote.

The destruction of the Serbian Krajina was one of the largest ground operations and ethnic cleansing that Europe had seen since WWII.

Most importantly, KFOR will support Pristina, since NATO's unit at KFOR consists of Albanians, which is another form of pressure on the Serbian population.

Let's see if Vucic dares to take an independent step.