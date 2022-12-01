Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet

The Parliament of Iran approved the Islamic Republic's entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It took Iran 15 years to become a member of the organisation.

Iran's strategic U-turn knocks down the US

Tehran also applied for BRICS+ membership, which by 2025 has all chances to become an alternative to the G20.

As of today, Iran:

acts as part of the Quartet along with the BRICS members (Russia, China and India), deepening strategic partnership with China and Russia and expanding bilateral cooperation with India;

is on the verge of concluding a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU);

plays a key role in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) along with Russia and India.

All of the above testifies to the rapid emergence of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a major player both in Western Asia and Eurasia.

Based on the above, Brazilian geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar concludes that USA's imperial policy in relation to Tehran was brought to nothing.

This explains the surge of Iranophobia that Washington has been diligently advertising for 40 years, the Brazilian journalist believes.

The leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, also noted that the scenario of such a colour revolution would be the same. Washington pays no mind to armed gangs, rebels and/or mercenaries. Washington can not stand the fact that Iran stands ups against USA's global hegemony.

The recent surge of colour revolution attempts in Iran has been superimposed on manipulations with the Kurds in Syria and Iraq. From the imperial point of view, the proxy war in Syria, which is far from being over, acts as an additional front in the fight against Russia. It also gives an opportunity to use the Kurds against Iran and Turkey, Pepe Escobar believes.

"Iran is currently being attacked according to a perverse variation of the scheme applied to Syria in 2011. A sort of "permanent protest” situation has been imposed across vast swathes of northwestern Iran," Escobar wrote in an article for Press TV reminding that in mid-November, the situation deteriorated sharply."

What changed in Iran in mid-November?

Armed gangs started using terrorist tactics in several cities near the Iraqi border. There were reports saying that the militants were armed enough to take control of some of the cities.

Tehran then had to send IRGC troops to contain the situation and strengthen security at the border. They participated in operations similar to those that were previously carried out in Daraa in southwestern Syria.

As the Iranian authorities noted, the protests (undoubtedly fuelled from outside) were not a problem. The protests were used to cover up the efforts of the Kurds to redeploy weapons from Iraq to Iran to support a colour revolution scenario – that was the real problem.

Iran makes everyone listen

To make everyone listen, Iran uses Fateh ballistic missiles, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 suicide drones against Kurdish terrorist bases in northern Iraq.

The "democratic" world blames Iran for that, but, in fact, the Iranian authorities did not have another choice. The "Kurdish card" is being played too persistently against the country given the strong financial, military and informational support that the Iraqi Kurds provide to the Iranian Kurds.

Interestingly, if we look at Turkey's similar problems with the Syrian Kurds, whom the United States uses for their own purposes, it becomes clear what it all boils down to.

US motto: If all else fails, change your regime

According to the Brazilian analyst, we may soon witness a geopolitical U-turn that we have never seen before.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad will meet through the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kurds will then understand that not a single state — be it Iran, Syria or Turkey — will offer them land. What will Washington have to do afterwards when the Americans come to realise that their imperial ambitions will remain just ambitions?