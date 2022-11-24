World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Putin will not let Armenia exist Collective Security Treaty Organisation

World » Former USSR

Experts believe that Armenia's pull out from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) is a foregone conclusion. Russia could take advantage of such a development, but it appears that President Putin does not think so.

Putin will not let Armenia exist Collective Security Treaty Organisation

At the Collective Security Council (CSC) of the CSTO in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to sign both the final document and the document on "assistance to Armenia." Pashinyan appealed to political assessments of the conflict with Azerbaijan that did not meet Armenia's interests.

Pashinyan believes that Azerbaijan occupied the territory of Armenia (he probably means part of the Syunik region). He proposes the CSTO Security Council should "speed up the necessary political and diplomatic work with the Azerbaijani side to contribute to the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia to initial positions as of May 11, 2021".

"A political assessment of the above events is required from the moral point of view in the first place, since this should be a logical manifestation of allied relations," Pashinyan said.

He also complained of the Russian peacekeepers, who, in his opinion, do not fulfill their duties on the demarcation line in Nagorno-Karabakh.

It is worthy of note that Azerbaijan already considers Karabakh its territory de jure, whereas Armenia insists the status of Karabakh should be determined in a referendum.

"On October 31, during a trilateral meeting in Sochi, I presented the proposal from the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh on this topic: to create a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees, as a result of which Nagorno-Karabakh may not need a Defense Army of this magnitude," Pashinyan said.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan believes that the CSTO is not viable.

"Life proves that the military role of the CSTO in post-Soviet space does not justify itself,” he said.

According to the deputy, Armenia joined the CSTO "to protect itself against the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem.” However, Armenia did not get this protection.

"We expected that there would be a political assessment in the document,” Simonyan said.

According to "Image of the Future" Telegram channel, Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO is a foregone conclusion. The West promises big preferences to Yerevan and Astana (Kazakhstan) for their decision to pull out from alliances with the Russian Federation. The process may start in the spring of 2023.

Russia should not defend Armenia

Iosif Diskin, a political expert, Doctor of Economics, Deputy Chairman of the Scientific Council of the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion, told Pravda.Ru that Russia has to get involved by virtue of CSTO obligations.

Armenia's pull out from the CSTO "would greatly reduce" Russia's obligations in the region, the expert believes.

"Russia would not need to keep a military base there (in Gyumri) and remain in problematic relations with Azerbaijan," Iosif Diskin said.

Iosif Diskin believes that Russia should not ensure Armenia's national security as this is Armenia's job.

"During the military Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, which Russia largely caused to subside, there were many claims about Russia's unwillingness to send troops to the conflict zone. Armenia did not use a significant part of its defense potential to solve its problems. One shall assume that it is everyone, but not Armenia, that should solve Armenia's problems," the expert noted.

Putin will not allow the West take a grip on Armenia

Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan said on his social media page that he exchanged opinions with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu after the meeting of the CSTO Security Council.

"We exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, such as cooperation in the field of defenсe," the Armenian Defence Minister wrote.

Armenia and the Russian Federation have a bilateral agreement on mutual assistance and cooperation, which will probably become the basis for further relations between the two countries.

Judging by the lively exchange of views between Putin and Pashinyan, Armenia managed to obtain certain guarantees. Russia, of course, will do its best to hold on to the South Caucasus with its military base in Gyumri. This stops the threat of Islamism, taking into consideration the fact that Turkey finances the Turan battalion that fights on Ukraine's side.

To crown it all, Putin understand that he needs to strengthen the CSTO rather than cause it to fall apart. NATO may see some opens gaps otherwise.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine will be powerless against Russian missiles
Zelensky plans to mobilise all Russian-speaking people to get rid of them on battlefield
Moscow responds to Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Ukraine missile strikes
Zelensky and the West make Ukrainian people experience hardest winter of all times
Russian Defence Ministry: Russia strikes Ukraine's military command and control system
Russia passes new law banning LGBT propaganda in nearly all spheres of social life
Mountain skier survives as avalanche carries him down the mountain
Video of Soviet actor killed on set revealed 57 years later
PMC Wagner owner Prigozhin posts video of Russian prisoners joining in
Turkey's Erdogan says recent strikes on Syria and Iraq only a start
Popular
Another massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa cut from electricity

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that there was a new series of explosions in the capital.

Another massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa cut from electricity
All of Ukraine's nuclear, most hydroelectric and thermal power stations cut off from electricity
All of Ukraine's nuclear, most hydroelectric and thermal power stations cut off from electricity
Russia suggests recognising European Parliament 'sponsor of idiocy'
Video shows Turkey's TRLG-230 systems used in Ukraine
Putin will not let Armenia exist Collective Security Treaty Organisation Lyuba Lulko The Four Front+ War or World War III: A Sketch John Stanton German Chancellor Scholz: It is Asian economies, not Ukraine that cause crisis in Europe Anton Kulikov
Russian forces continue offensive operation in Donetsk direction
PMC Wagner owner Prigozhin posts video of Russian prisoners joining in
Russian Defence Ministry: Russia strikes Ukraine's military command and control system
Russian Defence Ministry: Russia strikes Ukraine's military command and control system
Last materials
Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine will be powerless against Russian missiles
Zelensky plans to mobilise all Russian-speaking people to get rid of them on battlefield
Moscow responds to Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Ukraine missile strikes
Zelensky and the West make Ukrainian people experience hardest winter of all times
Russian Defence Ministry: Russia strikes Ukraine's military command and control system
Russia passes new law banning LGBT propaganda in nearly all spheres of social life
Mountain skier survives as avalanche carries him down the mountain
Video of Soviet actor killed on set revealed 57 years later
All of Ukraine's nuclear, most hydroelectric and thermal power stations cut off from electricity
Another massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa cut from electricity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy