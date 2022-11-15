The resolution of the UN General Assembly on Russia's reparations to Ukraine is ridiculous per se, since it is always the losing party that shall pay them. The purpose of the resolution is clear: to create an illegitimate body to seize Russian assets and wage war with Russia on its own money.
The November 14 resolution states that:
As many as 94 states voted for the resolution with all Western countries among them, except Israel. Turkey supported it too. Representatives of 14 countries opposed the "reparations", 73 others abstained. The following countries voted against:
The following abstained: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, etc.
The General Assembly does not have the authority to implement its decisions — it recommends that the Security Council does that, but it is already obvious that Russia and China will veto the move.
Ukraine's Ambassador Serhiy Kyslitsa noted in his speech that the resolution was not a precedent, because the USSR had received reparations from Germany after the Great Patriotic War. Iraq also paid reparations to Kuwait after the 1990 war. Those were reparations from losers to winners. In our case, it just so happens that the General Assembly announced Ukraine as the winning party.
Wars can be won on the battlefield, rather than at the UN. Russia is a clear favorite here given its nuclear potential.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that if the West created the declared illegitimate mechanisms outside the UN, they would be aimed at seizing Russia's frozen assets. He also stressed that the precedent was offensive to most third world countries.
"It is the states that have an extensive track record of plundering the rest of the world that are now making the scenario to steal and spend sovereign state assets. Western countries have never considered reparations as a way to atone for their own sins. They recollected this only now, when they saw reparations as a convenient tool to rob another state," Nebenzya said.
A Syrian representative noted that there was no question of paying compensations to Syria for what the United States and its allies had done to the country.
India questioned whether the reparations process would help efforts to resolve the conflict and cautioned against setting precedents through such resolutions.
"We must not create mechanisms or create precedents without proper international legal scrutiny that have implications for the future functioning of the UN and the international economic system. We must avoid steps that preclude or jeopardize the possibility of dialogue, negotiations and an early end to this protracted conflict" Indian Ambassador to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said.
Israel was concerned that the same illegitimate decisions could be made in relation to Israel's possible reparations to Palestine.
The Russian Federation will recognize neither the mechanism, nor the would-be compensation body, nor the register of damage, nor the legality of the move to seize its sovereign assets. Will Russia respond if this happens? The best response would be to win the special operation and seek reparations from the West. There are also intermediate options too.
The above-mentioned anti-Russian resolution gained so few supporters for the first time. As many as 143 countries voted in favor of the October 12 resolution condemning Russia for its "illegal annexation" of the Ukrainian territory. Five UN members opposed the document and 35 abstained in the October 12 vote. Russia, China, Cuba, Mali, Ethiopia were among those who voted against it.
China consistently votes against anti-Russian resolutions. No wonder, the United States demanded trillions of dollars in compensation for the alleged release of COVID virus from labs, and China is not going to meet the US halfway. China will veto all procedures for the implementation of recommendations of the General Assembly.
There is no doubt that China's support for the Russian Federation is guaranteed in the future. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed that in person before the opening of the Beijing Olympics, which the West then boycotted diplomatically.
Beijing is well aware of the fact that it will be next on the line should Russia lose this war with the West.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Not every serial killer should necessarily be either a social outcast or a sociopath. Some of them are good at disguise and may at times have a reputation of exemplary society members