War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days

Growing tensions in the relations between China and the United States will inevitably escalate into a conflict. The G20 as an international advisory body is living its last days. BRICS+ will come to replace it instead.

The G20 summit opened in Bali (Indonesia). A number of countries refuse to accuse Russia of all the problems of that the world is facing today. Therefore, one shall assume that the summit will not end with a final resolution.

According to The Financial Times, the G20 summit will most likely end either with a broad, abstract statement (now is not the time for war) or with a joint, stricter declaration from 19 or 18 members without Russia and/or China.

The meeting between the leaders of China and the United States became the only intrigue of the summit in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Joe Biden said the day before that he would try to draw "red line" in his relations with Xi Jinping. The line was drawn a long time ago — this is the issue of Taiwan.

China needs clear assurance from Washington saying that the US does not support Taiwan's choice of independence. This is unrealistic as the Democrats will not refuse to support the Taiwanese separatist party in power, while the Republicans will support the supplies of weapons to the island. Therefore, a conflict between Beijing and Washington is inevitable.

In this regard, the United States has few levers of sanctions pressure on Xi. They will boomerang on the States. Beijing can only care less about economic and diplomatic isolation from the West: China has a self-sufficient economy and a huge choice of partners which Beijing can get fuel and food from.

Consequently, economic sanctions to "contain” the People's Republic of China will fail, just as the West fails to crush Russia in the conflict in Ukraine.

"This Ukraine crisis that we're in right now, this is just the warmup. The big one is coming. And it isn't going to be very long before we're going to get tested in ways that we haven't been tested in a long time," US Admiral Charles Richard wrote in a column for the Wall Street Journal website. "As I assess our level of deterrence against China, the ship is slowly sinking," he said. "It is sinking slowly, but it is sinking, as fundamentally they are putting capability in the field faster than we are," he added.

It appears that Beijing and Washington need to prepare for war. It is in Xi's interests to see the enemy weakened by the sanctions wars with the Russian Federation. Therefore, China will call for peace in Ukraine, and will do everything to support the Russian Federation economically and politically.

Russia and China as alternative to G20

Other external factors, such as the cooperation between Russia, China and Saudi Arabia within the framework of OPEC+ will also contribute to this. Xi Jinping is preparing for a visit to Riyadh, and it is believed to become an unprecedented one.

Beijing will lobby for Saudi Arabia to join BRICS. The G20 alternative will grow within the framework of the BRICS+ alliance that will keep on adding more influential players.

Saudi Arabia owns 19 percent of the world's oil reserves, 12 percent of world production and more than 20 percent of oil sales on the world market, as well as refining capacity of more than 5 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia also has huge gold and foreign exchange reserves. They reached $465.49 billion in September.

Riyadh also has the highest spiritual and religious status in the Islamic world. Saudi Arabia will thus attract all Gulf States and many Muslim countries of Asia into alternative organisations and alliances.

The dominance of the West has proven to the world that objectionable and disloyal countries can be isolated and destroyed very quickly. Russia serves as a good example for this.