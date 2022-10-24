World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff

US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel

World » Americas

US companies specialising in the construction of next-generation smaller nuclear power plants aimed at improving the country's energy security find it difficult to obtain fuel for those power plants.

US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel

There is only one company that sells such fuel, and unfortunately for them, the company is located in Russia, Reuters reports.

The energy crisis that broke out as a result of Russia's special operation in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions pushed Washington to develop nuclear industry faster. The USA already has designs for new modern reactors known as Small Modular Reactors. They are more efficient, faster and cheaper to build. However, they require highly enriched uranium to be able to operate. It goes about 20 percent uranium (HALEU) instead of the usual 5 percent that is commonly used for most large nuclear power plants.

It just so happens that there is only one company that offers commercial sales of HALEU uranium. This is TENEX Company (Techsnabexport), which is part of the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

No Western country has imposed sanctions on Rosatom, but neither the US government nor companies developing SMRs (such as X-energy and TerraPower) want to depend on Russian supplies.

No uranium — no reactors

At the same time, without a reliable source of fuel for reactors, construction and installation companies fear that they will not receive orders for their power plants. After all, it is unlikely that potential HALEU producers will launch commercial supply chains to replace the Russian uranium.

"Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U. S. Department of Energy said. "We understand the need for urgent action to incentivise the establishment of a sustainable, market-driven supply of HALEU," the spokesperson said.

American and European companies already plan to produce HALEU on a commercial scale, but it will take them years before such production is operational.

"Nobody wants to order 10 reactors without a fuel source, and nobody wants to invest in a fuel source without 10 reactor orders," said Daniel Poneman, chief executive of US nuclear fuel supplier Centrus Energy Corp. told Reuters.

Although the enrichment level of HALEU is well below the 90 percent required to build a nuclear weapon, one needs to obtain special licenses for its production and transportation, let alone the need to carry out production upgrades to meet additional safety and certification requirements.

US tries to downblend uranium, but this will also take a lot of time. According to the White House, only 7.1 tonnes were processed from 2013 to 2016.

In this regard, the US government intends to use part of its strategic military stocks of highly enriched uranium to power new reactors.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk

Two pilots were killed as a result of the crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet in Irkutsk. No casualties among civilians were reported

Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
Hotspots and Incidents
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
World
Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology
Hotspots and Incidents
Investigators name two main versions for Su-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
World
Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv to stage provocation against Ukrainian civilians to accuse Russia of war crime
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
World
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
Last materials
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology
Kyiv to stage provocation against Ukrainian civilians to accuse Russia of war crime
Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine
Investigators name two main versions for Su-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk
Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk
Russia and Ukraine get ready for major battle for Kherson amid evacuation of civilians
World News: There are other stories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy