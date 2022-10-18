Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection

The West has neither moral nor legal right to accuse Iran of supplying drones to the Russian Federation.

The West threatens Iran with new sanctions

Paris said that Iran's supplies of drones (UAVs) to Russia violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which approved the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program).

The resolution mentioned Iranian weapons that would be embargoed until October 2023. It goes about nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. The resolution also called for the lifting of any other arms embargo against Iran on October 18, 2020.

In other words, drones are exempt from sanctions either way.

However, the United States, Germany, Switzerland and a number of other countries joined France in its accusations this week.

Agreement with Iran is non-binding

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 are not binding today, as US President Donald Trump pulled out his country from the JCPOA in 2018 and started restoring sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran also left the deal and started cutting its obligations under the nuclear program.

The resumption of negotiations under Joe Biden and EU's new leadership yielded no results. Iran demands sanctions should be lifted.

Washington has no right to threaten Iran with sanctions as it left the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic. Yet, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel stated on Tuesday that the United States would crack down on Iran for its drone supplies.

Iran to Europe: Look into the mirror

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Paris's behavior "inconsistent." There is no good and bad terrorism condemning the "riots" and "strikes" in France, but welcoming them in Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also put Berlin in its place, saying that Thursday's act of arson at an Iranian school in Hamburg showed that the German authorities were unable to secure Iranian diplomatic missions.

"There is a bitter irony in the fact that the countries that export millions of dollars worth of weapons to one of the warring parties have launched a propaganda war against Iran," he said.

Kanaani called Iran an anchor of stability in a region where Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria "were thrown into chaos, terrorism and foreign aggression." Iran will respond to new sanctions from the European Union, he added.

Russia and Iran deny the deal, but not technical cooperation

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell said in Luxembourg that Europe would look for "concrete evidence" to prove that Russia used Shahed-136 drones during the recent weeks.

The Washington Post cited intelligence data claiming that the Iranian military industry was preparing the first batch of Fateh-110 and Zolfagher surface-to-surface missiles for shipment to the Russian Federation.

Russian experts claim that Russia received technologies from Tehran (which is not prohibited by any resolutions) and may have established its own production of Geran-2 drones and currently prepares to produce new, more manoeuvrable and more powerful modifications of those UAVs.