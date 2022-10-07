US in need of propaganda nuclear strike

Nuclear war is close, and Russia will be the first to strike a nuclear blow to defeat Ukraine. This has been a very popular topic in the West lately.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 73 percent of Americans believe the US should continue providing assistance to Ukraine "despite Russian threats to use nuclear weapons." The Americans believe that a nuclear war will not affect them. Therefore, the target audience of the whole war narrative about "Putin's nuclear strike" is the European Union.

The reason is simple: the US wants industrial enterprises of the real sector to move from Europe to the USA. This will enable the Americans not only to remove a competitor, but to revive their economy.

The second goal is to get away from discussing economic, energy and global crisis problems - one needs to instil fear of nuclear war in the minds of electors, including in the European Union.

The United States will not hide from nuclear war

As a matter of fact, it is an open secret that nuclear war will affect, if not destroy the United States.

Each Tupolev Tu-95 aircraft carries 16 X-55 missiles. Each of those missiles is capable of wiping off a million-plus city from the face of the earth. The launch of this missile cannot be detected. Its range amounts to 4,500 km. The missile can be launched without entering the destruction zone of the enemy.

Nuclear submarine The Belgorod with Poseidon underwater nuclear-capable vehicle is already on the way.

Western second biggest fear: Electricity bills

The second topic being promoted in the West is the energy. The EU is about to face its biggest energy crisis, but Russia must be punished "for aggression" against Ukraine. Therefore, people need to deal and cope with it while paying their electricity bills no matter what.

"We must build a European political community without Putin's Russia," said Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy.

Can they build it, though? There is a chaotic anti-Russian sanctions policy with multiple exceptions for individual countries, which exposes huge disagreements in the EU and a decrease in the number of those who want to support this policy. As they say in Russia — the fridge beats the TV.

It is also important to note here that the rest of the world does not support the West. It will continue developing with the help of cheap Russian energy resources, creating competition.

Putin's legitimacy vs. that of Western leaders

The very idea of ​​Russia without its president does not hold water. Vladimir Putin enjoys the support of the vast majority of the Russians, and in order to remove Putin, one needs to remove the Russians too.

Moreover, election manipulations in the US and dubious behind-the-scenes appointments in the EU raise questions about the legitimacy of US and EU leaders. This may all turn into political turbulence during crisis times.

The looming crisis will be particularly hard for the EU. Many EU countries have destroyed their industrial potential taking care of the good of the driver — Germany. Now they are in for difficult times. Germany will be forced to fight off nationalists coming to power in the EU — vindictive aggressive pretenders for reparations.

The West wants Ukraine to take Kherson within a month before they can start a rebellion in Russia to subsequently divide its wealth. The unfulfillment of this dream will become clear during this winter season. The G20 summit in November will be the first cutoff, where we may see first attempts to get back to realpolitik, at least at the level of Angela Merkel.