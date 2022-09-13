The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon

Volodymyr Zelensky has a few months left to enjoy the unconditional support from the United States.

Without the United States, Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CNN.

"The United States takes the lead in terms of the support for Ukraine. Without the US, we will not be able to return our land. I am aware of this,” he said.

Meanwhile, it will be much more difficult for the Kyiv regime to work with the Republicans if they win the upcoming congressional elections in November and take a majority in both houses.

GOP senators are already reluctant to allocate an additional $13.7 billion for Kyiv's needs. They want to know first how the previous packages were spent.

It goes about 43 billion dollars — 75 percent of the amount that Congress allocated to the Joe Biden administration at the beginning of the year.

It is assumed that $4.5 billion of the new tranche will be used to purchase weapons from the Pentagon, another $4.5 billion will be allocated for urgent expenses to the budget of Ukraine, and $2.7 billion can be spent on military assistance to Kyiv.

Republicans want to investigate Biden's Ukraine cases

Having gained a majority in Congress, the Republicans will immediately begin investigating Biden's misdeeds, including the Ukrainian ones, in order to impeach him.

For example, the Reps will want to know how Biden facilitated the trade in American weapons in "black markets" of Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, which refers to the statements from Acting Pentagon Inspector General Sean O'Donnell, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sell out not only small arms, but also anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems and attack drones.

In addition, only one percent of Americans consider assistance to Ukraine to be relevant. The Republicans have thus all chances to win the support of the general public at this point.

The White House is in a hurry to get congressional consent to allocate weapons to Kyiv for a year in advance to ensure arms supplies even against the backdrop of possible investigations into the misdeeds of the Biden administration.

Needless to mention that the Republicans despise Russia. All the above comes as a matter of principle of inter-party showdowns.

US political system falling apart

It is no coincidence that Biden has called the Republicans semi-fascists recently. He is looking for an internal enemy in the face of the Trumpists in order to rally his supporters on this ground.

In his speech on September 2, Joe Biden de facto declared war on the Trumpists and their supporters under the slogans of the need to defend democracy. By doing this, Biden accelerated the decline of the US political system.

The response from Donald Trump will greatly complicate the existence of the Democratic Party that has been unable to cope with a plethora of crises inside the United States — from inflation to the debt crisis.

As a result, Biden will be held accountable for all problems, including the failure in Ukraine. There are big chances for him to resign. The 2024 presidential election may trigger a civil war in the States, as many Americans acknowledge. Ukraine will be the last thing for the USA to be concerned about.