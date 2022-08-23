World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa

World » Africa

The Libyan Stand publication, citing political scientist Adel al-Khattab, published an article about the withdrawal of private military company Wagner from Libya. It was said that the decision to withdraw the PMC from the country was made by the Russian Defence Ministry. The command of the Libyan Armed Forces has already been notified of the move.

Adel al-Khattab believes that the reason for the decision lies in the rapid growth of PMC Wagner's popularity, especially after its success in Ukraine. This has negatively affected the image of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which pushed the ministry to react to such a development accordingly.

Interestingly, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu did not even mention the Central African Republic as he was listing Russia's friendly countries. The event took place on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security. This is not a mere coincidence. Everyone knows that the Central African Republic is a showcase for the success of the Russian Federation on the Black Continent. Western media associate the presence of Russia in the region with the activities of PMC Wagner.

Viktor Vasiliev, the author of a Telegram channel dedicated to African news, believes that Russia's withdrawal from Libya due to intrigues in the Russian establishment designated Russia's potential withdrawal from Africa. In his opinion, this will lead to the failure of the Russian Federation in all directions.

"Russia's presence in Libya and in Africa in general is the alpha and omega of the current policy of the Russian Federation, which triggered tectonic shifts in the world after February 24. Changes will continue further. Today, one can hear literally everyone talking about the key role that Russia plays in the whole world," says Vasiliev.

He drew attention to the events 11 years ago, when NATO kicked off its military operation in Libya. The killing of Muammar Gaddafi, significant for the entire Black Continent, also affected Russia.

"Radicalization that one may observe today at the very top is the natural choice of any cornered predator. Attack first and fight to the last. And yes, this is the choice of the Russian people,” he specified.

Vasiliev recalled that the invasion of the so-called peacekeeping Western coalition into Africa turned into a surge of terrorism in Sahel and caused the Libyan crisis to occur. The war of "all against all", which began in the North African state, spread far beyond its borders. This led to an increase in drug trafficking, arms proliferation, the plundering of natural resources, including gold and diamonds.

"All this can be defined as chaotization. We can see similar processes today in Ukraine," the expert believes.

