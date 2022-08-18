Turkish President Erdogan wants to secure his would-be nuclear bomb in Ukraine

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is concerned that Ukraine will not help Turkey become a nuclear power, and he is going to talk about it with Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, political scientist Karine Gevorgyan believes.

Erdogan comes to Lviv to discuss strategic partnership with Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Lviv on Thursday, August 18. First, he will meet with the President of Ukraine, and then the two presidents will have a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Erdogan and Zelensky will discuss the "grain corridor" and issues related to "ending the war through diplomacy," Haberturk said.

Erdogan arrived in Ukraine with a delegation of Turkish officials, which includes:

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu,

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez,

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar,

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirishchi,

Trade Minister Mehmet Mus,

head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan,

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the Baykar drone manufacturing plant.

According to Erdogan's press service, all aspects of the Turkish-Ukrainian relations will be discussed on the level of strategic partnership.

Turkey's concern No. 1: Zaporizhzhia NPP

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters this week that in addition to the agenda announced by the Turkish side, the three leaders will also discuss the situation with the shelling at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Orientalist Karine Gevorgyan told Pravda.Ru that the Zaporizhzhia NPP would be the main topic of Erdogan's visit to Ukraine. This is due to the strategic relationship between Turkey and Ukraine. Apparently, Turkey owns some of the materials that are stored at the station. It goes about the nuclear bomb technology, the expert said.

"Erdogan said that Turkey would be a nuclear power by 2023. As long as Turkey does not have storage facilities for containing nuclear bomb components, he kept them in Ukraine,” the expert said.

"Therefore, the main topic is the resolution of the problem of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. As for everything else … Russia, in the face of Dmitry Peskov, said that there was nothing to negotiate,” the political scientist said.

Ukraine has not only the components, but also the technology for the production of a nuclear bomb. An opportunity to share this technology with Turkey also lies within the prism of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Ukraine.

There is another aspect to this problem. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant while shifting the blame on the Russians. The meeting of the UN Security Council called on the parties to negotiate, and the IAEA is in no hurry with an inspection, insisting on the need to arrive on the station via Kyiv. Moscow says that it will be impossible to guarantee security.

Obviously, the West wants to defend "a little bit of sovereignty" for Kyiv with UN guarantees. Afterwards, the West will be able to extrapolate it to other liberated territories.