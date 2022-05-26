EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care

World » Europe

Greta Thunberg should have graced the front pages of newspapers all over the world on My 25. However, the ecological agenda did not make it — the anti-Russian one took over.

Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care

Germany, with the government of the SPD and the Greens, had a plan to phase out coal generation by 2030. However, this is not going to happen if Berlin refuses Russian gas supplies.

Berlin to reactivate 21 coal- and oil-fired power plants

According to n-tv.de, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will submit an emergency decree to the Bundestag to allow the country's government to use coal- and oil-fired power plants again. For this purpose, they must be brought into working condition, have fuel reserves and be ready to generate electricity should Russia cut or reduce gas supplies to Germany. In total, 21 fuel oil and coal-fired power plants will be included in the network reserve.

According to the decree, the German authorities will be able to activate the use of coal facilities without parliamentary approval for a term of up to six months. Until March 31, 2024 they will be kept in reserve.

Germany switches from green to anti-Russian course

By 2035, Germany was supposed to become "environmentally neutral". However, the change of the "green" course to the "anti-Russian" has made the plan unfeasible. The use of coal will obviously increase the level of pollution, given the fact that Germany's brown coal is much more toxic in terms of emissions than black coal. Such a move will throw Germany, and the whole of Europe, back in terms of decarbonization plans.

Coal-fired power plants are as strong polluters, with Germany and Poland being among the top ten CO2 emitters. Based on last year's assessment, the share of greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power has increased significantly again.

Although Berlin claims that plans to phase out coal generation remain the same, it pursues three different goals that cannot be achieved simultaneously. Germany wants:

  • to break free from dependence on Russian natural gas;
  • to save electricity generation;
  • to fight climate change.

All this suggests that German officials is lying at some point, probably when they talk about the need to say no to the Russian gas.

Has anyone seen Greta Thunberg?

In early 2019, when the coal commission set up by Angela Merkel's federal government agreed on a compromise to phase out coal in Germany by 2038, Thunberg said in an interview with Dpa:

"Germany wants to switch to coal by 2038. This is totally absurd."

Greta Thunberg urged Germany to do it eight years earlier.

Today, she does not appear to be anywhere out there. Where's her "How dare you" today?That's all you need to know about Western propaganda — this machine works when there are orders and money. No money — no Greta Thunberg, no climate problem.

According to the German Ministry of Economics, by the summer of 2024, the share of the Russian gas may gradually reduce to ten percent of Germany's entire consumption. In mid-April, it amounted to 35 percent. In order to abandon the Russian share in gas for heating the residential sector, it was proposed to decrease indoor temperatures in German apartments by six percent in winter — from the current 20.0 to 18.8 degrees Celsius.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
World
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Lyuba Lulko Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V.
World
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
World
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
World
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
Last materials
Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care
Roman Abramovich sells Chelsea
Child killed as bomb explodes at Mariupol school
Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline
Finnish General Toveri says Winter War can repeat in Ukraine
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Broadcom buys VMware for $61 billion
Ganesh Acharya: 'There is immense talent In India'
Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass
Ukraine demands to impose sanctions against Belarus calling it co-agressor
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy