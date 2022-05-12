EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland

World » Europe

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki called upon to root out Russian nationalism which he compared to cancer.

Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland

Morawiecki called for the massacre of the Russians

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in an op-ed for The Telegraph that Putin infected the Internet "with millions of instances of fake news."

Russian nationalism "is a cancer which is consuming not only the majority of Russian society, but also poses a deadly threat to the whole of Europe,” the Polish prime minister wrote.

"Therefore, it is not enough to support Ukraine in its military struggle with Russia. We must root out this monstrous new ideology entirely.”

One should stop Putin immediately, Morawiecki added, because Putin was not going to stop in Kiev.

Russia "has set out on a long march towards the West” and the only choice that Poland and other Western nations have today is to stop Russia, he also wrote.

"Just as Germany was once subject to denazification, today the only chance for Russia and the civilized world is "deputinisation'. If we do not engage in this task immediately, we will not only lose Ukraine, we will lose our soul and our freedom and sovereignty, as well,” he said.

Well, history will show what is going to happen and where Morawiecki will eventually end up being.

In fact, Mateusz Morawiecki literally calls on to exterminate the Russians, because it is the Russian people who bear the ideology of the Russian world.

Mateusz Morawiecki can be diagnosed with:

  • psychopathy,
  • reassessment of his own role and achievements
  • a desire to become the new Fuhrer of Europe with the help of the Anglo-Saxons.

There are many Europeans who share Morawiecki's ideas, but not everywhere.

"To wipe the Russians and the Serbs off the face of the earth is the ultimate goal of the West… We are dealing with the abolition of an entire nation, rather than just culture per se. Russia must be ready for this to be able to take action in the future to protect herself,” Serbian director Emir Kusturica said in an interview with Izvestia journalists.

Morawiecki ruins Poland

While Morawiecki is calling for war with Russia, the Poles experience severe financial problems, and those problems have worsened, a report from MediaHub and the Pollster Research Institute said (th report was published in lat April).

Compared to the results of 2021, the group of respondents whose financial situation has changed for the worse has increased by 12 percent. The situation looks worst in the group of people over 55 years of age: 52 percent of the polled said that their financial situation worsened over the past year.

Increases in rent and utility bills have contributed most to the situation. Many people claimed that they already limit their spending in all possible ways.

More than 90% of Poles expect prices to rise, most of them want to limit their spending — not to save some money, but to live to the "first day of the month," the report says.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine. The US systems were destroyed by the Russian Kub (Cube) kamikaze drone

Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the beginning of special operation
Lyuba Lulko Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
World
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
World
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Last materials
Luxury goods manufacturers report record high sales in Russia
Expert reveals when will begin the third phase of Russian operation in Ukraine
Deputy commander of Ukraine's nationalist Aides battalion detained
American analyst says Ukraine is losing the east despite propaganda
One civilian killed as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk region
Expert says Russia to strike at the decision-making center in Kyiv
Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
EU blocks the sixth package of sanctions against Russia
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy