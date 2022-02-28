What is going to happen to Ukraine? Putin knows the answer

The answer to the question of what is going to happen to Ukraine after the end of the special military operation lies in Russian President Putin has recently said.

Take power in your own hands

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and Bandera supporters use your children, wives and elderly people as human shields! Take power in your own hands! It appears that it will be easier for us to negotiate with you rather than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who established themselves in Kiev and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage," Putin said on February 25 at an urgent meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.

It appears that Putin is anticipating the negotiations with the current government of Ukraine to fail. He seems to pin hopes on sensible individuals in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is worthy of note that many Ukrainian military men in Crimea sided with Russia after the "Crimean Spring" in 2014.

The military often make best statesmen

Perhaps there are generals in the ranks of the Ukrainian military men, who were recruited by Russian intelligence services. It is not ruled out that Russia is currently building contacts with them. There is no centralized leadership in the defence of Ukraine. Representatives for the General Staff of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense vanished from the public eye. One may assume that they lead the Ukrainian army from abroad.

Rabid Nazis continue their game of intimidation, Russian forces take one city after another, local officials try to hide their eyes from cameras. Ukraine as a state is dying, and if there are true patriots left in Ukraine, one can try to find them among top and middle-level military officials.

The transfer of power to the military for a certain period of time is a common practice. Just think about Pinochet in Chile, numerous military coups in Latin America, Africa, Asia: in Pakistan, Egypt, Myanmar, Mali, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Thailand and so on.

If someone starts to negotiate a ceasefire with the Russian Federation on behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this would mean that a military government will be installed in Ukraine. The new military government will then carry out reforms with a tough hand before the Russian military police — the National Guard — leave Ukraine.

The peoples of Ukraine will be given the right to choose

Denazification and demilitarization take a lot of time, but these processes are not hopeless at all. Suffice it to remember how Hitler's supporters in Nazi Germany started to despise him after the war came to their houses.

After nationalist sentiments in Ukraine subside to the marginal level that is not going to spread beyond people's homes, Russia, as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, will give "all peoples living on the territory of modern Ukraine an opportunity to freely, without being driven into the grip of Bandera psychology, determine their future fate.

The new government in Ukraine will then hold a number of referendums in all regions of the country, similarly to how it was done in DPR and LPR republics, but this is not going to happen in a year or two. It will most likely be possible when Russia rebuilds its economic ties with Ukraine.

Nevertheless, it may take years to eradicate the Nazi Bandera psychology in Ukraine.

