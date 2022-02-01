US wants war in Ukraine to finally materialise because Pentagon comes first

According to US-based publication Seeking Alpha, almost all sectors of the US economy, save for the military one, can be affected in an economic crisis. Ukraine may well be one of the reasons to invest in general defense contractors of the US government. Therefore, 2022 will be quite profitable for the US defense complex.

Conditions for exponential growth of the US defense industry ready

According to the US State Department, arms sales fell by 21 percent in 2020. However, it appears that growing international tensions are changing the situation for the better:

the crisis in Ukraine,

sending peacekeepers to Kazakhstan,

cold war rhetoric between US and China,

rising fears of China's imminent attack on Taiwan,

unrest in the Middle East.

US analysts are confident that the fears that have settled in the minds of people around the world can be used as a breeding ground for defense companies to liven up arms sales.

What about all the talk about reforming capitalism, about the fight against inequality? Does it mean that as long as there is social unrest in the United States, the US defense complex will only fatten its pockets by sowing seeds of military conflicts in other countries and increasing international tensions? It appears that arms dealers find advantages for themselves even amid social tensions, which means that the domestic market will not stand idle.

Political scientists on the prosperity of US gun lords

Konstantin Blokhin, an American political scientist and expert at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted in an interview with Pravda.Ru that the Pentagon would find many reasons to invest in the defense complex. This may not be Ukraine alone — it can also be:

Russia,

China,

Iran,

North Korea.

"Clearly, US elites see the defense industry as the main driver of the US economy. The defense industry does not stagnate the economy — it gives it a boost, because high-tech areas usually refer to the defense industry. Obviously, the United States attaches priority to the qualitative modernization of the armed forces. Clearly, the Americans need to leave Russia and China behind at this point to maintain their leadership positions in the world. Needless to say that this comes as a priority for any American administration. It was a priority for Donald Trump. Today it is a priority for Joseph Biden," said Konstantin Blokhin.

Mikhail Chernov, the head of the Foundation for the Support of Jewish Culture, said in an interview with Pravda.Ru that when the whole world prepares for war and when everyone understands that war is a matter of the near future, no one pays attention to economic expediency and problems in certain industries, as the latter become a secondary factor.

"They are absolutely right when they urge everyone to help the defense industry, because this is a paramount factor. Military conflicts boost sales and production for American needs can increase,” said Mikhail Chernov.

It turns out that Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council, was right when he said that it was not Russia who wanted war in Ukraine. It is Western countries that pursue their selfish aspirations that want this war to materialize.