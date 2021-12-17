Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama?

Olaf Scholz considers Nord Stream 2 to be a commercial project, and long delays in its certification – non-political.

Nord Stream 2 becomes a political project

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNA) was not trying to bring any political motives into the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as the main operator of Nord Stream 2. This is a commercial project, the implementation of which has advanced to the point of the completion of its construction.

Germany feels very responsible for Ukraine to remain a gas transit country, the new German chancellor said.

It does not look like Olaf Scholz is being sincere in his statements. How can it be a non-political project if it goes about Ukraine? Can the project be commercial if it does not bring any profit yet?

Nord Stream 2 has long become a political project, and the West has contributed a lot to it. The Europeans should finally come to realise that Ukraine will remain a gas transit country only when the current Ukrainian regime changes. Russia does not want to support its adversaries in Ukraine financially.

Gazprom works without any politics involved. The company operates according to contracts.

The Nord Stream 2 project was built to increase gas consumption in Europe. As soon as it became clear that Germany was in no hurry to launch the newly built pipeline, all of Gazprom's offers have disappeared from swap sites. The company has refused to participate in the procurement of additional gas transportation capacities too.

Gazprom gains excess profit from it – this is how capitalist commerce works. High prices on gas in Europe do not concern Gazprom - Europe may switch to biofuel or alternative sources of energy, after all. Those who were interested in concluding commercial deals with Gazrom, have already concluded long-term contracts with the Russian gas monopoly – Hungary, for example.

The West may continue dancing for Ukraine. However, if Russia is eventually disconnected from SWIFT, gas prices will skyrocket. Prices on European goods will surge as well, and they will no longer be competitive.