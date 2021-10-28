EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Anton Kulikov

The Polish pride: First, defeat Gazprom, then ask to cut prices on gas

World » Europe

Poland's oil and gas concern PGNiG announced that it sent a letter to Gazprom with a request to decrease the price of natural gas supplied to Poland. The Polish company substantiated the request with an unprecedented surge in prices on the European wholesale market.

The Polish pride: First, defeat Gazprom, then ask to cut prices on gas

PGNiG's long-term agreement with Gazprom is valid from 1996 to 2022. In accordance with this agreement, the Polish company undertakes to annually take at least 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas on the take-or-pay basis. Earlier, Polish officials claimed that they did not intend to extend the contract with the Russian company. Poland looks up to purchasing liquefied natural gas while  building the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which is to connect the country with Norwegian gas deposits.

PGNiG CEO Pavel Maevsky announced an unprecedented rise in gas prices on the European wholesale market. 

"This emergency is the basis for revising the price terms, on which we buy fuel under the Yamal contract. In our opinion, there is room for a reduction in the price of gas that we receive," Maevsky said.

On October 28, the Polish company sent a letter to PJSC Gazprom and OOO Gazprom Export, which "modifies the PGNiG statement from February 2020 to change the price of gas supplied to Poland under the contract from September 25, 1996 (the so-called Yamal contract) downward so that the current market situation could be taken into account when making a revision."

There is a subtle aspect here, though. In March last year, PGNiG won an arbitration worth $1.5 billion against Gazprom and secured a reduction in gas prices. The Poles then noted that gas prices under long-term contracts were less favourable than current market prices.

PGNiG representatives then claimed that hub prices constituted the only relevant factor for pricing in long-term gas supply contracts. These are the prices that currently upset the Poles most now, and not only the Poles.

The PGNiG statement then said that the court enabled a more direct link between the pricing formula and gas prices in European markets, which would eventually lead to a significant improvement in the business environment.

Representatives for the Polish company were also opposed to both the construction and commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. In September this year, German federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur granted PGNiG a right to participate in the Nord Stream 2 certification procedures.

The Polish company has no veto power in this matter. However, the Poles do not even conceal that they would make every effort to delay the certification of the gas pipeline for the longest possible period of time.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Topics
News
Last materials
Children of Gulag sue Russian Parliament to get home
Turkey threatens to purchase Su-35 and Su-57 from Russia
US announces possibility to sink all of Russia's Baltic Fleet
Ukraine wants dirty gas from aggressor state ASAP
Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth
Third gender marker on US passports is 'monstrous', Russian official says
China's J-20 fifth-generation fighter makes Russia and USA feel uncomfortable
Ukraine shells Dobass heavily, uses Bayraktar drones
Who masterminds the Havana syndrome phenomenon?
Russian rap singer may face problems for criticising Victory Day celebrations
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
China's J-20 fifth-generation fighter makes Russia and USA feel uncomfortable

Chinese military experts are confident that there are only three countries of the world - Russia, the United States and China - that are capable of developing and building fifth generation fighter aircraft

China's J-20 fifth-generation fighter makes Russia and USA feel uncomfortable
Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Turkish Bayraktar drone was launched from Kiev's big mouth
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine shells Dobass heavily, uses Bayraktar drones
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants dirty gas from aggressor state ASAP
Anton Kulikov The Polish pride: First, defeat Gazprom, then ask to cut prices on gas Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko Ukraine wants dirty gas from aggressor state ASAP Lyuba Lulko Alexander Artamonov Who masterminds the Havana syndrome phenomenon? Alexander Artamonov
Americas
Third gender marker on US passports is 'monstrous', Russian official says
World
US announces possibility to sink all of Russia's Baltic Fleet
Turkey threatens to purchase Su-35 and Su-57 from Russia
World
Turkey threatens to purchase Su-35 and Su-57 from Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy