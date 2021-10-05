Ukraine has three years left to exist

Internal conflicts will cause Ukraine to collapse in just a few years, experts say.

Political scientist Andrei Yermolaev believes that on one is going to share geopolitical responsibility with Ukraine.

"If the previous Poroshenko regime and the regime of Volodimir Zelensky expect that their Euro-Atlantic partners will stand next to them should everything is doomed to collapse, they are very mistaken. The resource development of Ukraine will end within three to five years, when there will be nothing more to develop," he said.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV channel NASH, Yermolaev also said that internal conflicts were tearing Ukraine apart from within, and the country was on the verge of collapse.

Many experts predict a grave crisis for Ukraine after 2024, when the country's gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom expires. According to Ukraine's former Minister of Economy Viktor Suslov, winter in Ukraine is not going to be easy due to the lack of gas for heating after the decrease in transit supplies to Europe.

Storage facilities in western Ukraine have 18.7 billion cubic meters of gas reserves, but all of them have to be supplied to Europe. However, natural gas issues are not the only difficulties that Ukraine is now facing.

Defaults may become commonplace in Ukraine due to demographics. Pavel Vernivsky, adviser to the head of the Federation of employers of the country on economic issues, believes that such problems may take Ukraine to the point of a national disaster.

"This problem is so serious that it is going to be the prime cause for all other problems. The Pension Fund will collapse in the first place, and the debt burden on each individual taxpayer will increase, which will increase the risk of default," explained Vernivsky.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities need to look into problems of immigration. The state of affairs in the country remains critical, and Ukraine can not afford to lose people, even if they speak the "wrong language." At the same time, a number of politicians share a different opinion on this issue — they do not understand where Ukraine is going," Vernivsky said.

Ukrainian politicians and business circles are divided into two camps:

those who still support Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF with all ensuing consequences;

those who support declaring a default with all ensuing consequences.

At one point of Ukraine's history, ex-finance minister Umansky worked for less than a month for one simple reason — he belonged to the "party of default."Ukraine must give away everything it has before it dies.

Several years ago, Ukrainian MP Vadim Rabinovich said that the Ukrainian authorities had taken the country to impoverishment with their reforms. Speaking on 112 Ukraine TV channel, Rabinovich cracked down on the government and said that salaries in Ukraine were the lowest among all other European states because as much as 40 percent of the Ukrainian economy was in a shadow. People pretend that they live well, the MP said.

The conclusion that Rabinovich then voiced has not lost its relevance nowadays: